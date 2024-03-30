Matt Rennie with three selections for the ITV races from Meydan and Cork

Musselburgh's meeting was cancelled this morning, but two races from Meydan and one from Cork have been added to ITV Racing's schedule, as well as its three races from Haydock. Here's who to back from the three new races that will be shown on the channel. . .

1.50 Meydan: UAE Derby (Group 2)

Saudi Derby winner Forever Young is the red-hot favourite to follow up at Meydan and give Japan a third success in a row in this race. He has few weaknesses, but the wide draw in stall 11 will be an inconvenience. Take a chance on the Bhupat Seemar-trained Guns And Glory , who has to step up on his form but was an effortless course-and-distance winner in a conditions race last time.

Guns And Glory 13:50 Meydan View Racecard Jky: Jamie Spencer Tnr: B Seemar

2.25 Meydan: Dubai Golden Shaheen sponsored by Nakheel (Group 1)

Plenty have claims in this open contest, but last year's winner Sibelius appeals most. He denied Switzerland by a nose on that occasion, staying on well to get up on the line, and is equally as good over further. He's warmed up for this with two impressive wins in the US and the draw has been kind for him again.

Sibelius 14:25 Meydan View Racecard Jky: Ryan Moore Tnr: Jeremiah O'Dwyer

3.30 Cork: Irish Stallion Farms EBF Cork Stakes (Listed)

This race lost a bit of its quality when Ocean Quest was withdrawn this morning and is a prime opportunity for someone to step up and gain some valuable black type. You Send Me could be the one to do that, despite not being seen since finishing sixth in the Irish 1,000 Guineas last May. However, she bolted up over 7f here previously and the way she races suggests sprinting may be her game. The testing ground is in her favour too.

You Send Me 15:30 Cork View Racecard Jky: Seamie Heffernan Tnr: J A Stack

