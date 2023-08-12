Longchamp via Hoppegarten - the Grosser Preis von Berlin could provide key Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe clues

There is no mistaking a race's significance when two of the last three winners have gone on to land the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe and the other took the Breeders' Cup Turf.

So it is worth paying close attention to Sunday's Westminster 133rd Grosser Preis von Berlin at Hoppegarten, which went to Torquator Tasso in 2020, Alpinista in 2021 and Rebel's Romance last year.

Godolphin's St Leger second New London and the French-trained Grand Prix de Chantilly winner Simca Mille are among the Arc entries this time while Thore Hammer Hansen returns to his native Germany with hopes of landing the first Group 1 success of his career.

He teams up again with the home-trained Assistent , on whom he has won twice in three rides, including in Group 2 company at Hamburg last month.

"It's a great opportunity," the jockey said. "I think it's the best chance in a Group 1 race that I've had so far.

"I was lucky enough to win the German Derby trial on him last year and he ran a solid race in the Derby, but he just seems to have really grown into himself this year. He loved the ground at Hamburg last time, it was run to suit and he'll probably come on from that a little bit. The more rain that falls the better."

Thore Hammer Hansen (right): "I think it's the best chance in a Group 1 that I've had so far." Credit: Racing Post / Scott Burton

Assessing the race, he said: "I think he should be the best German mile-and-a-half horse. The French horse, who's a very solid performer, and the Godolphin runner are the ones to beat. They're high-quality horses."

Charlie Appleby , successful with Rebel's Romance last season, is hopeful for New London, who finished third in the Fred Archer Stakes at Newmarket on his reappearance.

"New London has definitely come forward since his first start of the year at Newmarket," the trainer said.

"We have been pleased with him going into this and he showed during his three-year-old season that he is a talented campaigner. He heads to Germany in good order and should be very competitive."

Simca Mille, a three-time Group 2 winner who missed the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes at Ascot due to the soft ground, has been given time to get over his trip from France.

"It's a long way from Deauville to Berlin so we sent him early in the week," trainer Stephane Wattel said. "Once we'd decided the ground wasn't going to be suitable at Ascot, the question was whether to keep him in a state of readiness and find another target, or to back off.

"He seems to me to be in great form and I just hope that, if they get a storm on Saturday evening, it doesn't affect the ground too much."

