Lingfield's all-weather has saved the Classic trials but it will be a test for punters
There's something about Lingfield's all-weather track that doesn't quite work for me. Sure, I also back losers at other tracks but over the years it has seemed especially hard to get a result there. I see it as a little Surrey-based Bermuda Triangle for fancied horses.
So imagine my delight when they announced in midweek that the whole of today's card was being shifted off the waterlogged turf and on to the Polytrack. Yay!
Could it be that the layout contributes to races being run a certain way, bringing most of the runners together in a tumbling finish? Heads and necks are all that separate the field in a classic Lingfield all-weather finish. Which one pokes his nose out at just the right moment to pinch the verdict? Well, it won't be mine so I hope it's yours.
