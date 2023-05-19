Klassical Dream heads Mullins quartet as Ireland's best take aim at French Champion Hurdle

The Willie Mullins show rolls into France on Saturday with Ireland's champion trainer running four in the French Champion Hurdle at Auteuil.

Mullins has won the Racing TV Grande Course de Haies d'Auteuil five times, most recently in 2019 with the Paul Townend-ridden Benie Des Dieux, and this time his stable jockey partners Klassical Dream.

The nine-year-old was second 12 months ago and arrives in top form, having fended off reopposing stablemate Asterion Forlonge to land the Champion Stayers Hurdle at the Punchestown festival last time out.

Mullins said: "He came back to form at Punchestown and this race would always have been on his agenda, provided he was well. He was second last season, so hopefully he’ll go one better."

Asterion Forlonge: the mount of Nico de Boinville Credit: Caroline Norris (racingpost.com/photos)

The talented but frustrating Asterion Forlonge was only half a length away from ending a three-year drought at Grade 1 level, but his trainer is confident he will get his day again, especially having taken to hurdling well on his last three starts. Nico de Boinville has a rare ride for Mullins.

"He makes mistakes over fences, so that’s why I’ve brought him back to hurdling," the trainer said. "He's won a Grade 1 over hurdles as a novice but this horse has a much bigger engine than you would think looking at the form book. The day he gets everything right, he’s going to win another Grade 1."

Mullins said of his other two runners: "If the ground is good this will suit Kilcruit. He used to wear tongue-ties and all sorts, but we’ve taken everything off. He seems much happier like that and I think he’s improving.

"We’ve never run Haut En Couleurs over three miles, but I think he’s bred to stay. He’s a very free-going horse but if he learns to settle he has a rating to be involved."

The field has an Irish feel to it, with Feronily, Flooring Porter and Hewick among their 11 rivals.

What they say

Emmet Mullins, trainer of Feronily

He's been taking his races very well. He's been working well and we're looking forward to it.

Bertrand Le Metayer, racing manager to JDG Bloodstock, owners of Theleme

He's run very well in the prep races, notably last time when he was beaten by a horse who had that race as his principal objective [Goa Lil]. He'll be well suited if there's plenty of pace on.

Shark Hanlon, trainer of Hewick

I think the race is perfect for him and I just hope they don't water the track too much as he ideally wants nice ground. The trip is ideal, we know he stays, and the fences will suit him.

Francois Nicolle, trainer of Hermes Baie and Roberta Has

Hermes Baie has had a spring to forget but he seems very well and his bloods and scopes are clean. In terms of his work in the mornings, I couldn’t have him better, but there is the chance that his previous starts, when he wasn’t right, may have left a mark. I’ve put cheekpieces on and if he’s right, he’ll be there at the finish. We hadn’t necessarily planned this for Roberta Has but she has won a lot of money which makes placing her quite difficult. The distance worries me a little, but I think she can be placed.

