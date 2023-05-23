Key quotes for the Listed Ayr feature with four runners making the trip from Newmarket

This hasn’t always been the strongest Listed event, but this year’s race looks right up to standard and two classy fillies head the overnight market.

Al Husn strung together four wins in a row last season, two at Kempton and two at Newmarket, and returned to the Rowley Mile for her seasonal reappearance this month.

The daughter of Dubawi was no match for impressive winner Via Sistina and trailed in sixth lengths behind in second, but that was still a career-best effort on Racing Post Ratings and there should be further improvement in the locker with that run under her belt. Newmarket trainer Roger Varian has saddled six winners, four seconds and four thirds from just 19 runners when making the long trip to Ayr and many will take that as a tip in itself.

Her main market rival also makes the trip from Newmarket because Sir Michael Stoute trains Crystal Caprice. Stoute is 0-4 at Ayr in the last five seasons, but two of those finished third.

Crystal Caprice is by Frankel out of the classy filly Crystal Zvezda, who was also trained by Stoute, and is probably better than she was able to show when fifth at Nottingham this month.

If the front two in the betting are to be beaten then maybe Makinmedoit will be the one to spring the surprise. She was last seen on the all-weather at Lingfield, but returns from a 123-day absence for in-form trainer Harry Eustace and is Hayley Turner’s only ride at Ayr.

Race analysis by Graeme Rodway

What they say

Roger Varian, trainer of Al Husn

She’s in good form and ran well in the Dahlia at the Guineas meeting. I think she’s come on for the run and she looks like she wants to go ten furlongs now. The better ground should suit, albeit she seems to handle any ground well.

Johnny Murtagh, trainer of Angels Wrath

I was delighted with her run last time. There are not that many opportunities in Ireland for a filly at Listed level over a mile and a quarter, so coming over to a lovely track like Ayr is a good option. I think conditions will suit her and she’s been in good form.

Rae Guest, trainer of Jewel In My Crown

She ran very well on her first start of the season and then it was a case of flying too high at Newmarket next time out. She was kept in training this year to get black type and this seems a nice opportunity for her. She’s in good form and while it’s a long way to go, hopefully it’ll pay off.

Harry Eustace, trainer of Makinmedoit

She’s coming off the back of a break, but she’s in good form and on handicap ratings she’s bang there.

Joe Foley, racing manager for Steve Parkin, owner of Pink Carnation

We were hoping she’d improve from three to four and she showed that must be the case with her good run at Nottingham. She’s been training well in the run up to the race.

Reporting by Peter Scargill

