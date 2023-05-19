Kentucky hero Mage holds all the aces in bid to add second leg of Triple Crown in Preakness Stakes

Leg two of the US Triple Crown, the 148th Preakness Stakes, takes place on Saturday with the sport under a cloud.

The season's first Classic, the Kentucky Derby, was arguably more notable for its highly contentious build-up. A spate of seven deaths in the preceding week, including two horses trained by Saffie Joseph Jnr, led to stewards taking the unusual step of scratching his Lord Miles from the big race. He was one of five horses removed from the line-up, including ante-post favourite Forte whose connections questioned the vet's decision to remove him due to a bruised foot.

Mage emerged victorious from all the consternation and on paper he faces a considerably easier task at Pimlico after his main threat, Godolphin's First Mission, was scratched on Friday. It means just six opponents – the smallest Preakness field since 1986 – remain. None of his rivals lined up at Churchill Downs, and the biggest concern for backers of Mage will be whether he can back up under Javier Castellano just 15 days after that his length success and become the first winning favourite since Justify in 2018.

Gustavo Delgado Jnr, son of Mage's trainer, told American outlet Horse Racing Nation: “I know [Coffeewithchris] has got some speed. National Treasure, blinkers on, makes sense. He liked the post, the 3, and it’s pretty much about how he breaks and getting a good rhythm and making his run. We just want him to be relaxed the first half of the race and then have a fair shot to make his move.”

The bookmakers see National Treasure as his principal danger. The Quality Road colt has returned to Bob Baffert's yard after a spell with Tim Yakteen, during which he finished a staying-on fourth in the Santa Anita Derby.

Blazing Sevens was third in the Blue Grass Stakes to Tapit Trice last time and represents heavy hitters Irad Ortiz and Chad Brown, while Perform has won his last two starts and is improving.

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit to find out more.