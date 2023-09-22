Racing Post logo
Keith Melrose on why Kevin Ryan's Ayr Gold Cup record could be set to get even better

15:35 AyrVirgin Bet Ayr Gold Cup Handicap (Heritage Handicap)
Flat Turf, Handicap
Going:Good To Soft
Runners:25
Class:2
Distance:6f
ITV4

Sometimes the dice throw down something that the pen would write off as a bit too much. The most sadistic crossword setter, if presented with this Ayr Gold Cup field, might have put Bielsa on one wing. They would have hesitated to also put most of the market leaders, interspersed with the paciest horses in the race, on the other extreme of the field.

But that is exactly what we have in this year's race. The usual pageantry of drawing lots and asking trainers where they want their horses to start the race was eschewed. Instead, organisers went with pure chance. Horses were allotted to stalls in the order they came out of the tombola. So Bielsa was out first and duly put in stall one, and so on.

Two years ago, Bielsa went it completely alone down the stands' rail from stall 25 of 25. He went unnoticed as favourite Great Ambassador (drawn in one) shot clear of the main field, but he was always in front and won by two and a quarter lengths. Having the rail was decisive and he has one again. This time it is on the far side, which is likely to be much the busier over three days of racing at Ayr this week.

Keith MelroseBetting editor
Published on 22 September 2023Last updated 18:00, 22 September 2023
icon
