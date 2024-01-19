Racing Post logo
Jumpers stay at home but the biggest star of all is on parade as master Moore adds spice to classy Lingfield card

Aidan O'Brien, Ryan Moore and Michael Tabor after Ylang Ylang's win in the Fillies' Mile
Ryan Moore is back in Britain for first time since being officially crowned world's bestCredit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Don't waste time mourning the stars we are missing when their absence leaves the stage clear for the best in the world to shine. And that is official.

The weather may have wiped out the clash between top-class chasers Jonbon and El Fabiolo at frozen Ascot, but they are still potential rather than proven champions, whereas Ryan Moore is the undisputed real deal.

And he rides in Britain for the first time today since that status was underlined when he was presented with the Longines World’s Best Jockey award at a ceremony in Hong Kong last month.

David CarrReporter

Published on 19 January 2024inPreviews

Last updated 18:33, 19 January 2024

