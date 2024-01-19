Jumpers stay at home but the biggest star of all is on parade as master Moore adds spice to classy Lingfield card

Don't waste time mourning the stars we are missing when their absence leaves the stage clear for the best in the world to shine. And that is official.

The weather may have wiped out the clash between top-class chasers Jonbon and El Fabiolo at frozen Ascot, but they are still potential rather than proven champions, whereas Ryan Moore is the undisputed real deal.

And he rides in Britain for the first time today since that status was underlined when he was presented with the Longines World’s Best Jockey award at a ceremony in Hong Kong last month.