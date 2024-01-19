Previews
premium
Jumpers stay at home but the biggest star of all is on parade as master Moore adds spice to classy Lingfield card
Ryan Moore is back in Britain for first time since being officially crowned world's bestCredit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)
Don't waste time mourning the stars we are missing when their absence leaves the stage clear for the best in the world to shine. And that is official.
The weather may have wiped out the clash between top-class chasers Jonbon and El Fabiolo at frozen Ascot, but they are still potential rather than proven champions, whereas Ryan Moore is the undisputed real deal.
And he rides in Britain for the first time today since that status was underlined when he was presented with the Longines World’s Best Jockey award at a ceremony in Hong Kong last month.
- Returning Gold Cup hope L'Homme Presse and Allaho among the stars on show if Sunday fixtures survive the freeze
- 2.35 Lingfield: 'We've got Hollie Doyle on board, which is always a plus' - confidence high for favourite stepping up in grade
- 2.00 Lingfield: 'His claims are strong' - Talis Evolvere stands out with Ryan Moore booked
- 1.55 Navan: will 12lb and 17lb rises stop impressive last-time-out winners Harvard Guy and Catch The Beast?
- 3.10 Lingfield: 'She is in great form' - who thinks he has a great chance in Lingfield's £100,000 feature race?
