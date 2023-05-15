'John Gosden thinks he's smart so we are treating him with respect' - exciting royal runner Slipofthepen set for Sandown

Officials at Sandown wanted to heighten interest in Tuesday's meeting and the appearance in the Heron Stakes of – perhaps the most exciting horse owned by the King and Queen – promises to do just that.

Trained by John and Thady Gosden, he was a smooth winner at Kempton last month and was mentioned as a possible contender for the 2,000 Guineas. However, the Heron Stakes always seemed the preferred option as a stepping stone to Royal Ascot, especially given its new slot on this Sandown card.

The Listed contest had been part of the Brigadier Gerard bill that takes place next week, but was brought forward two years ago to create more time between it and the St James's Palace Stakes.

Sandown's clerk of the course Andrew Cooper said: "We felt this particular evening lacked a quality feature, and of the Brigadier Gerard night races we felt the Heron Stakes was the one to bring forward.

"It takes it closer to the 2,000 Guineas and you do get horses who run there and come here, but we almost felt Brigadier Gerard night was spoiled for riches, whereas this evening was just some interesting novice races and handicaps."

Slipofthepen will face three rivals as he aims to emulate Without Parole, the 2018 Heron winner who went on to capture the St James's Palace for the Gosden outfit.

"It is exciting, but it's a tight little race," Cooper added. "There are a couple of horses rated higher than him officially so it's not a penalty kick, but he's the sort of horse we were looking for among the entries and declarations."

James Doyle will partner the homebred, who also swerved the Poule d'Essai des Poulains, the French equivalent of the 2,000 Guineas that was staged at Longchamp on Sunday.

James Doyle: has the ride on royal runner Slipofthepen Credit: Grossick Racing

John Warren, the royal family's racing adviser, said: "We were disappointed not to get Slipofthepen to the French 2,000 Guineas last weekend but the ground was too heavy for such a good-moving colt.

"We are hoping for a good showing so we can find out where he sits to be aimed at Royal Ascot. John Gosden thinks he is a pretty smart colt, so we are treating him with plenty of respect."

Gosden added: "Slipofthepen was unable to run until late in his two-year-old career. He’s had two runs on the all-weather at Kempton and this will be his first start on turf. He has a low, even stride and will be best suited by top of the ground."

Conditions at Sandown are drying and described as soft, good to soft in places on the sprint circuit and good to soft, soft in places on the round course, which stages the Heron Stakes.

Cooper, speaking just after noon on Monday, said: "If I had to call the ground one thing it would be good to soft, but it's moving in one direction now.

"The outlook for us looks dry after 2mm of rain this morning. I think that's the last of the rain, so it should be a dry evening with temperatures in the 16-18C territory depending on if the sun comes through, but cooler than Sunday when we were nearly 21C."

