Jockey with 33 per cent strike-rate in the past fortnight heads to Chelmsford for three good rides

Joe Fanning enjoyed his best yearly winners tally since 2020 last year when he recorded 87. With four wins from his last 12 rides, he heads to Chelmsford with three opportunities to continue his good form. We asses his three rides on the all-weather . . .

Race: 5.45 Chelmsford

Odds: 10-1

Trained by Charlie Johnston, the three-year-old filly appeared to be better suited to the longer trip last time and put in a joint-best career effort on Racing Post Ratings despite finishing last of three.

The first-time cheekpieces, which have been refitted again, seemed to help her settle last time out and a bigger field could see her have an outside chance.

Spotlight comment: Showed much more on her handicap debut, when fitted with first-time blinkers and upped from 6f to 1m, coming home nicely from some way back; remains open to improvement going up in trip again (dam produced winners over various distances)

Flowering 17:45 Chelmsford (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Joe Fanning Tnr: Charlie Johnston

Race: 6.45 Chelmsford

Odds: 9-4

This four-year-old filly is back under the guidance of trainer Mark Usher and she has been unlucky not to have got her head in front in at least one of her seven starts since rejoining from Seamus Durack.

The daughter of Havana Grey has finished runner-up three times since November, most recently when second to All In The Hips at this track last month. That effort resulted in a joint-best RPR, but she returns to the minimum distance for the first time since April and is fitted with a tongue-tie.

Spotlight comment: Win last summer came over 7f and has done her racing since over 6f-1m; another solid effort here three weeks ago, having met a bit of early traffic in the first-time visor, and has claims if dealing with the sharper test in a first-time tongue-tie

Boom Boom Pow 18:45 Chelmsford (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Joe Fanning Tnr: Mark Usher

Race: 7.45 Chelmsford

Odds: 11-4

Also trained by Johnston, the five-year-old has been running consistently well over the last few months and is a serious contender in this mile handicap.

The mare has won two of her eight starts since the end of October, whilst also finishing second once and third on two occasions. All five of her wins have come on the all-weather.

She is back down to the same mark she won off over course and distance in November, and she might be hard to stop..

Spotlight comment: Four wins on the AW last year and back off the same mark as when successful over C&D in November; this confirmed front-runner may get her own way out in front and she could take some overhauling if she does

Wadacre Grace 19:45 Chelmsford (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Joe Fanning Tnr: Charlie Johnston

