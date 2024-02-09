'I've got seriously high hopes for him' - could there be a surprise in a competitive Game Spirit Chase?

Today's Offers 8 All offers

Frankly every runner in the Game Spirit arrives with baggage, but if this race was run four weeks earlier the opposite might have been true.

Edwardstone produced a flat performance after pulling fiercely in the Silviniaco Conti having chased home Jonbon in the Tingle Creek on his previous outing.

Editeur Du Gite failed to build on his Desert Orchid success over Christmas in the Clarence House and cheekpieces are applied in an attempt to re-establish his enthusiasm as a ten-year-old, although he is an unlikely runner with the ground turning heavy.

Funambule Sivola , the Game Spirit's two-time winner and reigning champion, showed precious little when a warm order to score in handicap company at Doncaster two weeks ago. The doubts extend further as Boothill arrives after falling in the Desert Orchid and remains unproven in open Graded company.

That leaves Amarillo Sky , who despite needing to overcome a 378-day absence can boast the best last-time-out Racing Post Rating by virtue of his 2023 Clarence House fourth. Unlike Boothill, he is established in open company at this level.

Amarillo Sky: returns at Newbury after an absence stretching back 378 days Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

Amarillo Sky finished lame in the Clarence House and the overwhelming suspicion is the potential of this Champion Chase-entered eight-year-old is yet to be reached. The fact he is the youngest in the field and the beneficiary of 4lb and upwards from his rivals cements the case that the early markets have missed him.

A lack of match sharpness is the obvious concern. Encouragement can be drawn from a first-time-out success in November 2022 in which Amarillo Sky gave 9lb and a beating to Fugitif, who now operates at the highest level.

The late defection of Calico also gives Amarillo Sky, who holds a strong record in two-mile chases at Newbury, one fewer pace-setting opponent to deal with. Expect Editeur Du Gite and Funambule Sivola to also sit handily in the first half of the contest.

Race analysis by Robbie Wilders

'I've worked Edwardstone hard since that last run'

Alan King is hopeful of an improved performance for stable star Edwardstone when he reverts to two miles after a disappointing effort in the Silviniaco Conti Chase at Kempton last month.

The 2022 Arkle winner was sent off joint-favourite for the Grade 2 contest but appeared to resent going a stride slower over the longer trip, with Tom Cannon also reporting the ten-year-old had hung to his left.

Edwardstone (left) chases Jonbon in the Tingle Creek Chase

Four weeks on from that distant fourth-placed effort, Edwardstone bids to return to the form that got him to within three lengths of Jonbon on rain-drenched ground in the Tingle Creek.

"Edwardstone has to run in the Game Spirit as we need to know where we stand with him after his disappointing run at Kempton," said King. "Stepping him up to two miles four and a half clearly didn't work and he'd run two decent races at around two miles previously this season.

"I've worked him hard since that last run and he seems in good order. Now it's up to Edwardstone to do the talking."

What they say

Gary Moore, trainer of Editeur Du Gite

He's very, very doubtful. I'll leave it until the morning. I haven't spoken to all of the owners yet, but I don't like the word heavy and he hates it so there's no point in running. If he didn't run he'd probably go straight to Liverpool unless Cheltenham cut up to four or five runners in the Champion Chase but I can't see that happening.

Venetia Williams, trainer of Funambule Sivola

We're not going to get the same sort of ground as when he won last year, when I was quite nervous about running him and Charlie [Deutsch] gave me lots of encouragement in saying that he loves good ground, and he was right. When he ran very well at the festival a couple of years ago, although it rained a lot on the day, there was no great depth to the softness, and I think this will be a bit different. Both times he's won this race he came here off the back of running two weeks earlier. He's just not quite hit his best form this season so far, although he's run some perfectly decent races, so we hope he'll come back to that.

Harry Fry, trainer of Boothill

The ground is a bit more of a question mark with him, so we'll see what conditions are like when we get there. He's in good form with himself and thankfully none the worse for his fall at Kempton. We knew after that we'd be waiting for this race.

Joe Tizzard, trainer of Amarillo Sky

He will improve for the run but it's nice to get him back and then we've got Cheltenham, Aintree and options for the rest of the season. His leg seems great and he's done plenty of work, but he's bound to improve because he hasn't run for 12 months. He's not an old horse and his last run was his best. Coming into this season he was the highest-rated horse we had and I've got seriously high hopes for him. There's no issues with the ground and we can step up after this. On his last run he put himself in the Champion Chase picture and he's not a million miles off for certain. We'll know more after Saturday.

Reporting by Scott Burton

