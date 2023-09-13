Our afternoon pointer was a winner - now a trainer is in ultra-confident mood for his sole runner of the day in Racing League feature

James Tate is hoping his decision to save Regal Empire for the final Racing League fixture at Southwell will prove to be the correct one as he bids to land a valuable prize in the 1m4f handicap (8.45 ).

The three-year-old was last seen winning the Shergar Cup Classic at Ascot and there was an option to return to the track last week, but his trainer has opted for a venue where he has won twice and finished third in three starts.

Regal Empire is Tate’s sole runner of the day, and the trainer said: "He’s doing good and he’s come out of his Ascot win extremely well.

"We were thinking about running him at Ascot last weekend, but with the quick ground we’ve skipped it in favour of this. It’s a very valuable prize, he’s won twice at Southwell and we’re very much looking forward to it."

Ran well in Racing League event at Yarmouth (1m2f) in July, then rallied tenaciously to land the Shergar Cup Classic at Ascot (1m4f) last month; 2-3 at Southwell early this year and commands respect back here; this 3yo colt is open to further improvement.

Prize-money of £51,540 is available for the winner and Tate believes Regal Empire's consistency can make him a leading contender.

He said: "He keeps improving with age and with every run. He’s never ever run a bad race, there was just one day at Lingfield where he spread and stood on his shoe at the top of the hill in the Derby trial.

"It’s a £100,000 race, so it will be tough, but I’ve got absolutely no negatives to say about him and hopefully he wins today and keeps moving forward."

