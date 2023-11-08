'I've been very happy with him' - dual Ryanair Chase winner Allaho returns in Clonmel Oil Chase

Dual Ryanair Chase winner Allaho takes on three rivals on his return from an absence of more than 18 months in the Grade 2 Clonmel Oil Chase over 2m4½f.

The Willie Mullins-trained nine-year-old was last seen charging 14 lengths clear of a top-class field in the Grade 1 Punchestown Gold Cup in April 2022 and has been absent since due to a bleed on his spleen.

The Cheveley Park-owned gelding had been unrivalled in the middle-distance division over fences, producing a breathtaking display in the 2021 Ryanair before following up 12 months later with another power-packed performance in defeating Janidil , who reopposes here, by 14 lengths.

The four-time Grade 1 winner is undoubtedly one of the best horses in training, but there are examples of him taking a few runs before reaching the peak of his powers in previous seasons.

He was beaten on his seasonal return and first race over fences by Easy Game in December 2019, while on his first start the following season he finished a 34-length sixth in the John Durkan at Punchestown.

Allaho did win that same contest on his first run of the 2021-22 season but he was not at his best, coming home just two lengths ahead of Janidil after main danger Asterion Forlonge unseated his rider three out.

Janidil is used to chasing his stablemate home and Mark Walsh's mount will be the most likely to benefit if Allaho is not at his best. The JP McManus-owned nine-year-old is a smart horse in his own right, having landed Grade 1 honours as a novice, and looked set to land his second Grade 2 of last season before falling at the last at Fairyhouse when last seen in April.

The Mouse Morris-trained French Dynamite is a very good horse on his day, best illustrated by his runner-up effort in last season's Paddy Power Gold Cup and his five and three-quarter length fourth in last season's Ryanair Chase. Heavy going is a concern, however, as his best form has come on decent ground.

John Ryan's Grange Walk shaped well when fourth in a handicap hurdle on his return at Cork last week. He is a much better chaser and it will be interesting to see how he copes with this step up in trip after competing at distances around two miles for the past two years.

What they say

Willie Mullins, trainer of Allaho and Janidil

Allaho seems in great shape since he came back in and I've been very happy with him. We wanted to start him off here provided the ground was right, and the aim would be to get him back to the Ryanair in March. This sort of trip seems to suit Janidil. He could step up in trip to three miles at some stage this season.

John Ryan, trainer of Grange Walk

He had a good blow at Cork and will definitely run better now. He's a high-class horse and a much better chaser than hurdler.

