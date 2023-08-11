ITV Racing tips: one key runner from each of the ten races on ITV4 on Saturday

1.35 Ascot
Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup Dash, 5f
Tis Marvellous seeks a hat-trick in this with Luke Morris set for his first ride on the sprinter in six years. Rogue Lightning showed a great burst of speed when successful at Doncaster last time and faces stiffer company while Intrinsic Bond looks to follow up a 16-1 success here two weeks ago.
SPOTLIGHT TIP: ROGUE LIGHTNING
The way Rogue Lightning dashed past his rivals on his first 5f attempt suggests he can hold his own in this better race
2.10 Ascot
Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup Stayers, 2m
The Very Man was second at Galway just 12 days ago and Hollie Doyle takes over on the Irish challenger. Frankie Dettori has a leading chance on Chester Cup second Zoffee while Ian Williams has a strong hand with The Grand Visir and Law Of The Sea.
SPOTLIGHT TIP: THE VERY MAN
Consistently sound efforts in Ireland from The Very Man in recent starts put him top of the list. Most of the rest look far more dodgy.
2.25 Haydock
Betfred 'Play Fred's £5 Million' Handicap, 1m
Poet Master looked destined for bigger things when skipping clear by five lengths last time out and takes on the progressive Kathab and Isle Of Jura, seeking a hat-trick.
SPOTLIGHT TIP: POET MASTER
The unbeaten Poet Master impressed here last time and could be superior to his handicap debut mark. Isle Of Jura is feared most
2.45 Ascot
Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup Challenge, 1m4f
Hong Kong's magic man Joao Moreira has picked up a big ride with La Yakel, a recent second over the course and distance on his comeback. Trainer William Haggas also has Pride Of Priory, with Dettori to ride, while Max Mayhem looks to continue a good spell.
SPOTLIGHT TIP: LA YAKEL
Lightly raced La Yakel so nearly made a winning reappearance when bidding to make it two wins from as many starts at Ascot
3.00 Haydock
Betfred Rose Of Lancaster Stakes (Group 3), 1m2f
The ultra-talented Al Aasy returned to form with a hard-fought success at Newbury and he seeks a fourth success at Group 3 level. King Of Conquest won four in a row before his defeat at Royal Ascot while Midnight Mile is the only three-year-old challenger.
SPOTLIGHT TIP: MIDNIGHT MILE
Al Aasy looked good again last time but slight preference is for the three-year-old filly Midnight Mile who's the one with potential
3.20 Ascot
Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup Mile, 1m
Murzabayev has another leading chance aboard seasoned handicapper Perotto, a winner at Sandown on his penultimate start. Escobar seeks a third course victory while Empirestateofmind is another live contender for Dettori.
SPOTLIGHT TIP: RAINBOW FIRE
There's a little more for him to prove if the ground is softer than good but Rainbow Fire going back up to 1m may well be the way to go
3.40 Newmarket
Molson Coors Sweet Solera Stakes (Group 3), 7f
Fallen Angel and Soprano renew their rivalry after finishing second and third in the Star Stakes at Sandown last month. Course and distance winners Carolina Reaper and Wild Goddess ensure this is a quality running.
SPOTLIGHT TIP: CAROLINA REAPER
A smart renewal. Carolina Reaper has already performed to a smart level and appeals as a filly with a lot more to offer
3.55 Ascot Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup Classic, 1m4f
Hayley Turner won this in 2019 and partners the lightly raced Rajasthan on his handicap debut. Last-time-out winner Golden Move looks another improver while Rogue Sea looks to put a below-par Haydock seventh behind him.
SPOTLIGHT TIP: GOLDEN MOVE
Richard Fahey and Oliver Peslier combined to win this race at the 2014 Shergar Cup and may be able to repeat the feat with Golden Move
4.30 Ascot
Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup Sprint, 6f
Quinault seeks a spectacular seventh consecutive victory with Morris with another good opportunity. Washington Heights came close to ending his unbeaten sequence at York two starts back and meets him on more favourable terms while Batal Dubai and Dark Trooper look to build on recent wins.
SPOTLIGHT TIP: DARK TROOPER
Quinault won't give up his winning spree easily but Dark Trooper looks well ahead of the handicapper under a 3lb penalty
4.40 Curragh
Keeneland Phoenix Stakes (Group 1), 6f
Aidan O'Brien seeks an 18th victory in the Phoenix Stakes and Unquestionable appears his leading chance. He was only fractionally behind Bucanero Fuerte in the Railway last time while Donnacha O'Brien fields unbeaten filly, and Albany winner Porta Fortuna.
SPOTLIGHT TIP: PORTA FORTUNA
The selection is the progressive Porta Fortuna, quite a decisive winner of the Albany Stakes last time with more improvement possible
RACE 1 2.25 Haydock: POET MASTER
RACE 2 2.45 Ascot: LA YAKEL
RACE 3 3.00 Haydock: MIGHTNIGHT MILE
RACE 4 3.20 Ascot: RAINBOW FIRE
RACE 5 3.40 Newmarket: CAROLINA REAPER
RACE 6 3.55 Ascot: GOLDEN MOVE
RACE 7 4.30 Ascot: DARK TROOPER
