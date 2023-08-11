ITV Racing tips: one key runner from each of the ten races on ITV4 on Saturday

1.35 Ascot

Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup Dash, 5f

Tis Marvellous seeks a hat-trick in this with Luke Morris set for his first ride on the sprinter in six years. Rogue Lightning showed a great burst of speed when successful at Doncaster last time and faces stiffer company while Intrinsic Bond looks to follow up a 16-1 success here two weeks ago.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: ROGUE LIGHTNING

The way Rogue Lightning dashed past his rivals on his first 5f attempt suggests he can hold his own in this better race

Rogue Lightning 13:35 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Kazuo Yokoyama Tnr: Tom Clover

2.10 Ascot

Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup Stayers, 2m

The Very Man was second at Galway just 12 days ago and Hollie Doyle takes over on the Irish challenger. Frankie Dettori has a leading chance on Chester Cup second Zoffee while Ian Williams has a strong hand with The Grand Visir and Law Of The Sea.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: THE VERY MAN

Consistently sound efforts in Ireland from The Very Man in recent starts put him top of the list. Most of the rest look far more dodgy.

The Very Man 14:10 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Hollie Doyle Tnr: Mrs John Harrington

2.25 Haydock

Betfred 'Play Fred's £5 Million' Handicap, 1m

Poet Master looked destined for bigger things when skipping clear by five lengths last time out and takes on the progressive Kathab and Isle Of Jura, seeking a hat-trick.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: POET MASTER

The unbeaten Poet Master impressed here last time and could be superior to his handicap debut mark. Isle Of Jura is feared most

Poet Master 14:25 Haydock View Racecard Jky: Sam James Tnr: K R Burke

2.45 Ascot

Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup Challenge, 1m4f

Hong Kong's magic man Joao Moreira has picked up a big ride with La Yakel, a recent second over the course and distance on his comeback. Trainer William Haggas also has Pride Of Priory, with Dettori to ride, while Max Mayhem looks to continue a good spell.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: LA YAKEL

Lightly raced La Yakel so nearly made a winning reappearance when bidding to make it two wins from as many starts at Ascot

La Yakel 14:45 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Joao Moreira Tnr: William Haggas

3.00 Haydock

Betfred Rose Of Lancaster Stakes (Group 3), 1m2f

The ultra-talented Al Aasy returned to form with a hard-fought success at Newbury and he seeks a fourth success at Group 3 level. King Of Conquest won four in a row before his defeat at Royal Ascot while Midnight Mile is the only three-year-old challenger.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: MIDNIGHT MILE

Al Aasy looked good again last time but slight preference is for the three-year-old filly Midnight Mile who's the one with potential

Midnight Mile 15:00 Haydock View Racecard Jky: Oisin Orr Tnr: Richard Fahey

3.20 Ascot

Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup Mile, 1m

Murzabayev has another leading chance aboard seasoned handicapper Perotto, a winner at Sandown on his penultimate start. Escobar seeks a third course victory while Empirestateofmind is another live contender for Dettori.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: RAINBOW FIRE

There's a little more for him to prove if the ground is softer than good but Rainbow Fire going back up to 1m may well be the way to go

Rainbow Fire 15:20 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Olivier Peslier Tnr: Marco Botti

3.40 Newmarket

Molson Coors Sweet Solera Stakes (Group 3), 7f

Fallen Angel and Soprano renew their rivalry after finishing second and third in the Star Stakes at Sandown last month. Course and distance winners Carolina Reaper and Wild Goddess ensure this is a quality running.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: CAROLINA REAPER

A smart renewal. Carolina Reaper has already performed to a smart level and appeals as a filly with a lot more to offer

Carolina Reaper 15:40 Newmarket (July) View Racecard Jky: Jack Mitchell Tnr: Charlie Johnston

3.55 Ascot Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup Classic, 1m4f

Hayley Turner won this in 2019 and partners the lightly raced Rajasthan on his handicap debut. Last-time-out winner Golden Move looks another improver while Rogue Sea looks to put a below-par Haydock seventh behind him.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: GOLDEN MOVE

Richard Fahey and Oliver Peslier combined to win this race at the 2014 Shergar Cup and may be able to repeat the feat with Golden Move

Golden Move 15:55 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Olivier Peslier Tnr: Richard Fahey

4.30 Ascot

Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup Sprint, 6f

Quinault seeks a spectacular seventh consecutive victory with Morris with another good opportunity. Washington Heights came close to ending his unbeaten sequence at York two starts back and meets him on more favourable terms while Batal Dubai and Dark Trooper look to build on recent wins.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: DARK TROOPER

Quinault won't give up his winning spree easily but Dark Trooper looks well ahead of the handicapper under a 3lb penalty

Dark Trooper 16:30 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Saffie Osborne Tnr: Ed Walker

4.40 Curragh

Keeneland Phoenix Stakes (Group 1), 6f

Aidan O'Brien seeks an 18th victory in the Phoenix Stakes and Unquestionable appears his leading chance. He was only fractionally behind Bucanero Fuerte in the Railway last time while Donnacha O'Brien fields unbeaten filly, and Albany winner Porta Fortuna.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: PORTA FORTUNA

The selection is the progressive Porta Fortuna, quite a decisive winner of the Albany Stakes last time with more improvement possible

Porta Fortuna 16:40 Curragh View Racecard Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: Donnacha Aidan O'Brien

ITV7 tips and predictions

The ITV7 competition is back and is completely free to play, with a potential £50,000 up for grabs. Users will need a Sky Bet account to enter, so if you don't already have an account sign up using this link and take advantage of the free bet offer .

RACE 1 2.25 Haydock: POET MASTER

RACE 2 2.45 Ascot: LA YAKEL

RACE 3 3.00 Haydock: MIGHTNIGHT MILE

RACE 4 3.20 Ascot: RAINBOW FIRE

RACE 5 3.40 Newmarket: CAROLINA REAPER

RACE 6 3.55 Ascot: GOLDEN MOVE

RACE 7 4.30 Ascot: DARK TROOPER

Read more . . .

'He has all the talent in the world but he's a bit of a monkey' - key quotes for every Shergar Cup race at Ascot

The Punt Acca: Charlie Huggins' three horse racing tips at Ascot and Haydock on Saturday afternoon

'He's a big price if able to return to his best' - Paul Kealy with six Shergar Cup selections

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.