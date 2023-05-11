ITV Racing tips: one key runner from each of the six races on ITV4 on Thursday



CAA Stellar Handicap, 5f

Last year’s winner Look Out Louis is back for more and Julie Camacho's runner is sure to prove popular given his great record at the track. The David Evans-trained Lihou has won four of his last six starts and has tasted success at the course before. Andrew Balding is doubly represented with Nymphadora and royal runner King’s Lynn.

SPOTLIGHT TIP:

Better strike-rate on AW than turf but in good heart following a useful Newmarket run before getting up close home at Epsom (5f, soft) 16 days ago; more to do from out of the weights against the C&D specialists (both his track wins at 6f) but still likely to be dangerous.

Lihou 13:30 Chester View Racecard



Unibet Horserace Betting Operator Of The Year Handicap, 7f

The Ed Bethell-trained Yorkshire and A Taste Of Honey look progressive having won their last two starts, while Juryman produced a big career-best last time out. Course-and-distance winners Choisya and Odin Owns You All bring consistent form to the table and can't be ignored.

SPOTLIGHT TIP:

Looked a nice type last year and made a winning return in a valuable 6f novice here in March, leading on the line; good value for that winning margin (under a penalty) and probably well treated; stepping up to 7f shouldn't be a bother at all.

Yorkshire 13:50 Southwell (A.W) View Racecard



Deepbridge Capital Handicap, 5f

The Cheveley Park-owned Vetiver has won two of her three career starts for Andrew Balding, including success at Beverley last month. Trainer Dominic Ffrench Davis has made a strong start to the year with eight winners from 36 runners and saddles last-time-out winner Surely Not. Theoryofeverything, Urban Sprawl and Lord Uhtred are other names to note.

SPOTLIGHT TIP:

Three 7f nursery wins (good/good to soft) last year and made a good return to action when second of nine at Musselburgh (1m, soft) 11 days ago, leading for long way; prominent showing likely from the same mark.

Urban Sprawl 14:05 Chester View Racecard



Boodles Dee Stakes (Listed), 1m2½f

Aidan O’Brien has landed this contest six times since 2013 and sends out recent Dundalk winner San Antonio in the hope of extending his solid record. Alder and the Godolphin-owned Local Dynasty are more prominent in the market, while Passenger, Lose Your Wad and Afterwards also won last time out. Hadrianus and Stormbuster complete a competitive field of eight.

SPOTLIGHT TIP:

Dante, Derby and King Edward VII entry; third of five in Group 2 at Leopardstown (1m, soft) on final 2yo start; resumed with further improvement against useful sorts in a conditions event at Cork (1m2f, good to yielding) three weeks ago, having to be switched just inside the final 2f before sealing the issue in tidy style; the form pick and he looks promising.

Alder 14:40 Chester View Racecard



tote.co.uk Bet £5 Get £20 Ormonde Stakes (Group 3), 1m5½f

Hamish landed this contest 12 months ago and has a great record when returning from a break, so he is sure to prove popular again for William Haggas. Aidan O’Brien saddles Changingoftheguard, who looked impressive when winning the Vase at this meeting last year and who also won the King Edward VII at Royal Ascot when last seen in June. Old Harrovian and the John and Thady Gosden-trained Israr are others of note.

SPOTLIGHT TIP:

Lightly raced in recent seasons but he was better than ever last term, kicking off with a ready win in this race, followed by an excellent second in the Irish St Leger and smooth win in 1m4f Group 3 at Ascot; kept to softer than good these days when on turf; strong candidate again.

Hamish 15:15 Chester View Racecard



TMT Group Handicap, 1m2½f

City Streak went close on his return last month and has run well at this track before. The Amo Racing-owned Thunder Max is drawn alongside his market rival in stall nine and ran well in fourth at Haydock last time out. Course-and-distance winners Box To Box, Jean Baptiste and Dark Pine all warrant consideration in an open handicap.

SPOTLIGHT TIP:

Advanced his RPR with every start last year, including when runner-up in a C&D handicap on penultimate outing (good to soft); made a solid return on AW three weeks ago and looks one of today's principals.

City Streak 15:45 Chester View Racecard

ITV7 tips and predictions

The ITV7 competition is back and is completely free to play, with a potential £10,000 up for grabs. Users will need a Sky Bet account to enter, so if you don't already have an account sign up using

Race 1, 1.50 Southwell: YORKSHIRE

Race 2, 2.05 Chester: URBAN SPRAWL

Race 3, 2.25 Southwell: KRACKING

Race 4, 2.40 Chester: ALDER

Race 5, 3.00 Southwell: CRUISE

Race 6, 3.15 Chester: HAMISH

Race 7, 3.45 Chester: CITY STREAK

Read this next:

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit to find out more.