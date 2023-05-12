ITV Racing tips: one key runner from each of the six races on ITV4 on Friday
1.30 Chester
CAA Stellar Earl Grosvenor Handicap, 7½f
Last year's winner Red Mirage returns to Chester in a bid to make a winning start for new trainer John Quinn against fellow course-and-distance scorers Boardman and Revich. However, this handicap has favoured four-year-olds for the past three years and the trend could continue with Croupier, who seeks to enhance the 33 per cent strike-rate between Ryan Moore and Simon and Ed Crisford.
SPOTLIGHT TIP: REVICH
Has plenty of Chester form; unlucky third in this contest 12 months ago; now 3lb lower
1.50 Ascot
Peroni Nastro Azzurro Handicap, 7f
Racingbreaks Ryder drops back in trip on the hunt for a hat-trick for Charlie Hills but shoulders a 6lb rise for his win two weeks ago at Haydock. He must contend with two last-time-out winners in Scholarship and In These Shoes in a small but competitive field for this £45,000 handicap.
SPOTLIGHT TIP: SCHOLARSHIP
Won nicely on soft at Newbury and he's a big lad open to significant improvement
2.05 Chester
Precision Facades Handicap, 1m2½f
Star apprentice Billy Loughnane was narrowly denied success on the opening day of Chester's meeting and will be hoping for a first win at the track on Baryshnikov, who won this race 12 months ago. Oisin Murphy has had better luck at the May festival so far and could claim more success with Groundbreaker, while last year's Chester Vase third Savvy Victory is sure to factor.
SPOTLIGHT TIP: BARYSHNIKOV
3-4 at Chester, the last of those wins in this race last year; latest run was promising
2.40 Chester
IRE-Incentive, It Pays To Buy Irish Huxley Stakes (Group 2), 1m2½f
Ryan Moore has dominated this Group 2 contest in recent years and teams up once more with Aidan O'Brien, who has maintained his strong form at this meeting over the past two days. They field Group winner Point Lonsdale against five rivals which include the progressive Mujtaba and Foxes Tales, who impressed in Listed company last month.
SPOTLIGHT TIP: MUJTABA
Impressively defied top weight in Newbury handicap on last appearance; looks Group class
3.15 Chester
tote Chester Cup, 2m2½f
Falcon Eight secured victory in this race two years ago for Frankie Dettori but has the assistance of last year's winning jockey Ryan Moore this time round. Dual-purpose runner Metier makes his first start at Chester and heads the rivals that include the evergreen Euchen Glen, who bids to become only the second ten-year-old winner of this handicap in its 199-year history.
SPOTLIGHT TIP: CALL MY BLUFF
Thorough stayer who goes well on softer than good and at this track; set for a big run
3.45 Chester
Boodles Darley Maiden Stakes, 1m4½f
Banderas seeks to get off the mark having been denied by just a head on his previous start for Michael Bell. Experience could give him a winning edge over two interesting but unraced rivals in Medieval Gold and the well-bred King Of The Plains.
SPOTLIGHT TIP: BANDERAS
Pipped at Newbury (1m3f, soft) latest; has among the best form and still some potential
Race 1, 1.50 Ascot: SCHOLARSHIP
Race 2, 2.05 Chester: BARYSHNIKOV
Race 3, 2.25 Ascot: COQUELICOT
Race 4, 2.40 Chester: MUJTABA
Race 5, 2.50 Market Rasen: SCIPION
Race 6, 3.15 Chester: CALL MY BLUFF
Race 7, 3.45 Chester: BANDERAS
