ITV Racing tips: one key runner from each of the seven races on ITV4 on Saturday



Huge Daily Boosts Only BetUK Handicap , 6f

Silky Wilkie has been thriving under Sam Feilden on in the winter and bids to follow up last month's win at Kempton off a 6lb higher mark. Course-and-distance winners Soldier's Minute, Cuban Breeze and Strong Power need to improve on recent form to take this, but Ingra Tor is interesting reverting to the all-weather for his seasonal reappearance on what will be his first start since a gelding operation.

SPOTLIGHT TIP:

Very interesting on last season's best; has won on Tapeta; gelded since last seen

European Breeders' Fund Betfair 'National Hunt' Novices' Handicap Hurdle Final, 2m4f

Paul Nicholls has won this twice in the last three years and runs Hugos New Horse, Twin Power and Henri The Second, who won a Grade 2 over course and distance in December. Cuthbert Dibble, Crambo, Etalon, Churchills Boy and Inneston all come into the competitive handicap off the back of wins.

SPOTLIGHT TIP:

Sole hurdles win came in a Grade 2 novice event over C&D; commands respect back here

Spreadex Sports Lincoln Trial Handicap, 1m½f

Notre Belle Bete is rated 8lb than winning this last year and will be partnered by Oisin Murphy for the first time as he defends his crown. The Godolphin-owned Unforgotten is the most prominent of these in the betting for the Lincoln as he bids for a fourth win in a row, with the rapidly improving War In Heaven also out to extend a winning sequence and complete a five-timer.

SPOTLIGHT TIP:

Unexposed 4yo; looked promising when beating Notre Belle Bete at Lingfield latest; player

Betfair Imperial Cup Handicap Hurdle, 2m

The likely heavy ground should suit Playful Saint, whose trainer Dan Skelton won this in 2021 with Langer Dan. Givega won over course and distance last time and has to be respected along with the Irish challengers Zoffany Bay and Man O Work. Metier, winner of the Grade 1 Tolworth Hurdle here two years ago, heads the weights for Harry Fry who also runs Lightly Squeeze.

SPOTLIGHT TIP:

Shaped well after ten months off when second over C&D; unexposed and looks a danger to all

Spreadex Sports Lady Wulfruna Stakes (Listed), 7f

Angel Bleu was last seen finishing fifth in Group 1 company at Glorious Goodwood behind Baaeed and could make his class count here as he drops in grade for his comeback. 2021 Coventry Stakes hero Berkshire Shadow, last year's winner Tinker Toy and Irish raider Harry's Bar make up some of the intriguing opposition.

SPOTLIGHT TIP:

Useful at 2; looked one to follow when winning at Lingfield in Oct; unexposed and hood a plus

British Stallion Studs EBF Mares' Standard Open National Hunt Flat Race (Listed), 2m

Kim Bailey has won this event twice in the last decade and runs Saint Bibiana. Goodtimecrew and Don'tyawantma are also last-time-out winners who represent trainers who have taken this race before in Harry Fry and Fergal O'Brien but Casa No Mento, who bolted up on her rules debut at Hereford in January, could be hard to beat.

SPOTLIGHT TIP:

Two from two having won a point bumper and Hereford bumper; promising mare; respected

Betfair Daily Multiples Offer At Cheltenham Novices' Handicap Chase

The hat-trick seeking Easy As That bids to defy a 9lb rise for his latest win at Newcastle last month with No Risk Des Flos also aiming to score off a career-high mark. Lac De Constance beat Hudson De Grugy by 20 lengths the last time the pair met but the former needs to bounce back from his odds-on defeat at Exeter last time.

SPOTLIGHT TIP:

Rapid improver over fences, winning easily at Newcastle two weeks ago; can defy 9lb rise

