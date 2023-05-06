ITV Racing tips: one key runner from each of the seven races on ITV4 on Saturday
2.15 Newmarket
Howden British EBF Ellen Chaloner Stakes (Listed Race), 6f
Michael Dods pits two of his stable stars against each other with prolific pair Gale Force Maya and Azure Blue bidding for more Listed success. George Boughey is also double-handed with recent Bath second Perdika and bottomweight Queen Olly.
SPOTLIGHT TIP: Queen Olly
This drop back in distance looks a major plus; has form figures of 1432 over 6f.
2.50 Newmarket
Howden Handicap, 6f
Last year's Ayr Gold Cup winner Summerghand heads a huge field for this highly competitive sprint. Last year's winner Blackrod is back to defend his title and Lethal Levi and Silver Samurai are others with proven form at this level.
SPOTLIGHT TIP: Leap Abroad
Tough and progressive; shaped well when fourth here on reappearance; might be the answer.
3.05 Goodwood
William Hill Epic Value Handicap, 1m2f
Honiton and Maghlaak are interesting contenders for powerful connections making their returns after layoffs. Farasi Lane and Aussie Banker have run well on the all-weather over the winter and won't lack for fitness.
SPOTLIGHT TIP: Farasi Lane
Profile is up and down but he has form here and could be a major player.
3.25 Newmarket
Howden Suffolk Stakes, 1m1f
There would be no more popular winner on the day of King Charles's coronation than Saga, who carries the royal colours in this £100,000 handicap. Frankie Dettori's mount went close at Royal Ascot last season and wears cheekpieces for the first time. A long list of dangers is headed by Spring Cup winner Jimi Hendrix and King Of Conquest, who won in Bahrain for Charlie Appleby in February.
SPOTLIGHT TIP: Majestic
Won 28-runner Cambridgeshire over C&D and good fourth of 22 in the Lincoln at Doncaster.
3.40 Thirsk
Vickers.Bet Thirsk Hunt Cup Handicap, 1m
Admirable veteran Safe Voyage, a dual Group 2 winner in his prime, is one of three topweights for Thirsk's most prestigious race alongside Cruyff Turn and Symbolize. David O'Meara sends out a strong team in the shape of last year's third Pisanello, the prolific Autumn Festival and course winner Tuscan.
SPOTLIGHT TIP: Pisanello
Goes well fresh and third in this off similar mark last year; Winn takes 5lb off; player.
4.00 Newmarket
Howden Palace House Stakes (Group 3), 5f
Twilight Calls has a long layoff to overcome, having been off the track since finishing second in the King's Stand last July, but he looks capable of a major breakthrough this season. Similar sentiments apply to penalised four-year-old Manaccan, while there are a host of other challengers, including Live In The Dream, Equality and Raasel, in this big-field sprint.
SPOTLIGHT TIP: Raasel
Below best at Meydan this year but strong Group form at 5f last summer.
4.40 Newmarket
Qipco 2,000 Guineas Stakes (Group 1), 1m
Aidan O'Brien holds a typically strong hand for the opening Classic of the British season – a race he has won a record ten times – with Auguste Rodin billed as a potential Triple Crown contender and Little Big Bear rated the top two-year-old in Europe last season. Frankie Dettori has his last ride in the race on Dewhurst winner Chaldean, with Royal Scotsman and Sakheer other leading contenders on last season's juvenile form.
SPOTLIGHT TIP: Auguste Rodin
Will probably be suited by further but he's one of the proven class performers in this.
ITV7 tips and predictions
Race 1, 2.50 Newmarket: LEAP ABROAD
Race 2, 3.05 Goodwood: FARASI LANE
Race 3, 3.10 Thirsk: GREAT STATE
Race 4, 3.25 Newmarket: MAJESTIC
Race 5, 3.40 Thirsk: PISANELLO
Race 6, 4.00 Newmarket: RAASEL
Race 7, 4.40 Newmarket: AUGUSTE RODIN
