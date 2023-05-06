ITV Racing tips: one key runner from each of the seven races on ITV4 on Saturday

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org



Howden British EBF Ellen Chaloner Stakes (Listed Race), 6f

Michael Dods pits two of his stable stars against each other with prolific pair Gale Force Maya and Azure Blue bidding for more Listed success. George Boughey is also double-handed with recent Bath second Perdika and bottomweight Queen Olly.

This drop back in distance looks a major plus; has form figures of 1432 over 6f.

Queen Olly 14:15 Newmarket View Racecard



Howden Handicap, 6f

Last year's Ayr Gold Cup winner Summerghand heads a huge field for this highly competitive sprint. Last year's winner Blackrod is back to defend his title and Lethal Levi and Silver Samurai are others with proven form at this level.

Tough and progressive; shaped well when fourth here on reappearance; might be the answer.

Leap Abroad 14:50 Newmarket View Racecard



William Hill Epic Value Handicap, 1m2f

Honiton and Maghlaak are interesting contenders for powerful connections making their returns after layoffs. Farasi Lane and Aussie Banker have run well on the all-weather over the winter and won't lack for fitness.

Profile is up and down but he has form here and could be a major player.

Farasi Lane 15:05 Goodwood View Racecard



Howden Suffolk Stakes, 1m1f

There would be no more popular winner on the day of King Charles's coronation than Saga, who carries the royal colours in this £100,000 handicap. Frankie Dettori's mount went close at Royal Ascot last season and wears cheekpieces for the first time. A long list of dangers is headed by Spring Cup winner Jimi Hendrix and King Of Conquest, who won in Bahrain for Charlie Appleby in February.

Won 28-runner Cambridgeshire over C&D and good fourth of 22 in the Lincoln at Doncaster.

Majestic 15:25 Newmarket View Racecard



Vickers.Bet Thirsk Hunt Cup Handicap, 1m

Admirable veteran Safe Voyage, a dual Group 2 winner in his prime, is one of three topweights for Thirsk's most prestigious race alongside Cruyff Turn and Symbolize. David O'Meara sends out a strong team in the shape of last year's third Pisanello, the prolific Autumn Festival and course winner Tuscan.

Goes well fresh and third in this off similar mark last year; Winn takes 5lb off; player.

Pisanello 15:40 Thirsk View Racecard



Howden Palace House Stakes (Group 3), 5f

Twilight Calls has a long layoff to overcome, having been off the track since finishing second in the King's Stand last July, but he looks capable of a major breakthrough this season. Similar sentiments apply to penalised four-year-old Manaccan, while there are a host of other challengers, including Live In The Dream, Equality and Raasel, in this big-field sprint.

Below best at Meydan this year but strong Group form at 5f last summer.

Raasel 16:00 Newmarket View Racecard



Qipco 2,000 Guineas Stakes (Group 1), 1m

Aidan O'Brien holds a typically strong hand for the opening Classic of the British season – a race he has won a record ten times – with Auguste Rodin billed as a potential Triple Crown contender and Little Big Bear rated the top two-year-old in Europe last season. Frankie Dettori has his last ride in the race on Dewhurst winner Chaldean, with Royal Scotsman and Sakheer other leading contenders on last season's juvenile form.

Will probably be suited by further but he's one of the proven class performers in this.

Auguste Rodin 16:40 Newmarket View Racecard

Race 1, 2.50 Newmarket: LEAP ABROAD

Race 2, 3.05 Goodwood: FARASI LANE

Race 3, 3.10 Thirsk: GREAT STATE

Race 4, 3.25 Newmarket: MAJESTIC

Race 5, 3.40 Thirsk: PISANELLO

Race 6, 4.00 Newmarket: RAASEL

Race 7, 4.40 Newmarket: AUGUSTE RODIN

