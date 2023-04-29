ITV Racing tips: one key runner from each of the seven races on ITV on Saturday



bet365 Novices' Championship Final Handicap Hurdle, 2m

JP McManus runs three, including Under Control who won impressively at Cheltenham nine days ago. Paul Nicholls fields Killaloan and Beau Balko, while Kansas Du Berlais is on a hat-trick.

Useful on the Flat and has taken well to hurdling; makes handicap debut after winning two 18-runner races at Wincanton in early part of this year (both 1m7f, good to soft) and the form of the latter success has worked out well; seems versatile regarding ground; might be the answer.

Celtic Art 13:05 Sandown View Racecard



bet365 Celebration Chase, Grade 1, 1m7½f

Jonbon steps out of novice company and looks to deny Greaneteen a third consecutive win in the final top-level prize of the jumps season. Captain Guinness chased home Energumene at Cheltenham last time and is respected again, while Editeur Du Gite runs for Gary Moore.

Readily won Grade 2 at Navan (2m, yielding) on seasonal debut in the autumn and runner-up in two subsequent Grade 1s, more recently when travelling well for a long way and giving very good account in Champion Chase at Cheltenham (2m, soft) last month; can make his presence felt again.

Captain Guinness 13:40 Sandown View Racecard



bet365 Gold Cup Handicap Chase, 3m4½f

Just one week on from his Scottish Grand National win, Kitty's Light looks to complete a big-race double for Christian Williams. The promising Revels Hill looks the main threat, while Cheltenham fourth The Goffer aims to give the Ultima another major form boost.

Has a a solid record over extreme trips, namely a success at Taunton (3m4f, soft) last spring, creditable fourth (despite being badly hampered) in the London National over C&D in December and clear second behind Coolvalla at Exeter (3m6f, good to soft) last month; may well have more to offer at this sort of distance; all rules wins under Kevin Brogan, who is back on board today; very appealing.

Revels Hill 14:15 Sandown View Racecard



bet365 Oaksey Chase, Grade 2, 2m6½f

Hewick was running a mighty race in the Cheltenham Gold Cup before falling two out and sets the standard on ratings. Solo and McFabulous run for Paul Nicholls, while Eldorado Allen represents Joe Tizzard.

A rags to riches success story for this yard and, although headed when falling two out in the Cheltenham Gold Cup, he never looked out of place in that exalted company; won the big 3m5f chase on this card 12 months ago but he's not short of speed and conditions should be about ideal for him; best days have come on good ground but it was soft at the Festival; difficult to knock on these favourable terms.

Hewick 14:50 Sandown View Racecard



Madri Excepcional King Richard III Cup Handicap, 1m

Al Mubhir was fifth when sent off favourite for the Lincoln and gets another opportunity on his favoured testing ground. Recent winners Notre Belle Bete, Bopedro and Maysong also run.

Frankel colt who still has low mileage; ended last season with a ready win at Haydock (1m, heavy); beaten favourite in the Lincoln on reappearance, though wasn't entirely disgraced on form (finished fifth); remains open to further improvement; respected.

Al Mubhir 15:05 Leicester View Racecard



bet365 Josh Gifford Novices' Handicap Chase, 2m4f

The consistent Cap Du Mathan heads the challenge of Paul Nicholls, which includes recent course second Quel Destin. He was beaten last time by Hudson De Grugy. who reopposes.

Won twice over hurdles but very much a chaser on looks and made a bright start in two early-season 2m4f handicaps (good to soft/heavy), finishing second then first; has gone off the rails a little but he patently failed to stay 3m1f under surprisingly forceful tactics in a red-hot Ultima at the Festival; the cheekpieces tried there are removed but with the tongue-tie retained; has a big run in him if back in sync.

Harper's Brook 15:25 Sandown View Racecard



Join Racing TV Now Handicap, 7f

Spycatcher looks to build on an impressive victory at Thirsk seven days ago for Karl Burke. Biggles was a major improver throughout last season, while last year’s winner Boardman features again.

Last season ended with two disappointing runs in May/June but before those he was runner-up in the Group 2 Duke Of York (6f, good) and he reappeared last Saturday with a dominant conditions stakes win at Thirsk (7f, soft); looks to be on a good mark now back in a handicap; strong claims.

Spycatcher 15:45 Haydock View Racecard

Race 1: 1.40 Sandown: CAPTAIN GUINNESS

Race 2: 2.05 Haydock: DREAM TOGETHER

Race 3: 2.15 Sandown: REVELS HILL

Race 4: 2.50 Sandown: HEWICK

Race 5: 3.05 Leicester: AL MUBHIR

Race 6: 3.25 Sandown: HARPER'S BROOK

Race 7: 3.45 Haydock: SPYCATCHER

