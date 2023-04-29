ITV Racing tips: one key runner from each of the seven races on ITV on Saturday
1.05 Sandown
bet365 Novices' Championship Final Handicap Hurdle, 2m
JP McManus runs three, including Under Control who won impressively at Cheltenham nine days ago. Paul Nicholls fields Killaloan and Beau Balko, while Kansas Du Berlais is on a hat-trick.
SPOTLIGHT TIP: CELTIC ART
Useful on the Flat and has taken well to hurdling; makes handicap debut after winning two 18-runner races at Wincanton in early part of this year (both 1m7f, good to soft) and the form of the latter success has worked out well; seems versatile regarding ground; might be the answer.
1.40 Sandown
bet365 Celebration Chase, Grade 1, 1m7½f
Jonbon steps out of novice company and looks to deny Greaneteen a third consecutive win in the final top-level prize of the jumps season. Captain Guinness chased home Energumene at Cheltenham last time and is respected again, while Editeur Du Gite runs for Gary Moore.
SPOTLIGHT TIP: CAPTAIN GUINNESS
Readily won Grade 2 at Navan (2m, yielding) on seasonal debut in the autumn and runner-up in two subsequent Grade 1s, more recently when travelling well for a long way and giving very good account in Champion Chase at Cheltenham (2m, soft) last month; can make his presence felt again.
2.15 Sandown
bet365 Gold Cup Handicap Chase, 3m4½f
Just one week on from his Scottish Grand National win, Kitty's Light looks to complete a big-race double for Christian Williams. The promising Revels Hill looks the main threat, while Cheltenham fourth The Goffer aims to give the Ultima another major form boost.
SPOTLIGHT TIP: REVELS HILL
Has a a solid record over extreme trips, namely a success at Taunton (3m4f, soft) last spring, creditable fourth (despite being badly hampered) in the London National over C&D in December and clear second behind Coolvalla at Exeter (3m6f, good to soft) last month; may well have more to offer at this sort of distance; all rules wins under Kevin Brogan, who is back on board today; very appealing.
2.50 Sandown
bet365 Oaksey Chase, Grade 2, 2m6½f
Hewick was running a mighty race in the Cheltenham Gold Cup before falling two out and sets the standard on ratings. Solo and McFabulous run for Paul Nicholls, while Eldorado Allen represents Joe Tizzard.
SPOTLIGHT TIP: HEWICK
A rags to riches success story for this yard and, although headed when falling two out in the Cheltenham Gold Cup, he never looked out of place in that exalted company; won the big 3m5f chase on this card 12 months ago but he's not short of speed and conditions should be about ideal for him; best days have come on good ground but it was soft at the Festival; difficult to knock on these favourable terms.
3.05 Leicester
Madri Excepcional King Richard III Cup Handicap, 1m
Al Mubhir was fifth when sent off favourite for the Lincoln and gets another opportunity on his favoured testing ground. Recent winners Notre Belle Bete, Bopedro and Maysong also run.
SPOTLIGHT TIP: AL MUBHIR
Frankel colt who still has low mileage; ended last season with a ready win at Haydock (1m, heavy); beaten favourite in the Lincoln on reappearance, though wasn't entirely disgraced on form (finished fifth); remains open to further improvement; respected.
3.25 Sandown
bet365 Josh Gifford Novices' Handicap Chase, 2m4f
The consistent Cap Du Mathan heads the challenge of Paul Nicholls, which includes recent course second Quel Destin. He was beaten last time by Hudson De Grugy. who reopposes.
SPOTLIGHT TIP: HARPER'S BROOK
Won twice over hurdles but very much a chaser on looks and made a bright start in two early-season 2m4f handicaps (good to soft/heavy), finishing second then first; has gone off the rails a little but he patently failed to stay 3m1f under surprisingly forceful tactics in a red-hot Ultima at the Festival; the cheekpieces tried there are removed but with the tongue-tie retained; has a big run in him if back in sync.
3.45 Haydock
Join Racing TV Now Handicap, 7f
Spycatcher looks to build on an impressive victory at Thirsk seven days ago for Karl Burke. Biggles was a major improver throughout last season, while last year’s winner Boardman features again.
SPOTLIGHT TIP: SPYCATCHER
Last season ended with two disappointing runs in May/June but before those he was runner-up in the Group 2 Duke Of York (6f, good) and he reappeared last Saturday with a dominant conditions stakes win at Thirsk (7f, soft); looks to be on a good mark now back in a handicap; strong claims.
ITV7 tips and predictions
The ITV7 competition is back and is completely free to play, with a potential £10,000 up for grabs. Users will need a Sky Bet account to enter, so if you don't already have an account sign up using this link and take advantage of the free bet offer.
Race 1: 1.40 Sandown: CAPTAIN GUINNESS
Race 2: 2.05 Haydock: DREAM TOGETHER
Race 3: 2.15 Sandown: REVELS HILL
Race 4: 2.50 Sandown: HEWICK
Race 5: 3.05 Leicester: AL MUBHIR
Race 6: 3.25 Sandown: HARPER'S BROOK
Race 7: 3.45 Haydock: SPYCATCHER
Read these next:
'I'd like to think he's on a very lenient mark' - who is looking forward to seeing how his runner gets on?
'This will help us decide where we go next season' - Jonbon takes on Greaneteen in Celebration Chase
'It would be wonderful to win again' - Scottish National hero Kitty's Light takes aim at bet365 Gold Cup
'This is a lovely race for him - he loves Sandown' - analysis and key quotes for an enthralling Oaksey Chase
Love Envoi renews rivalry with Cheltenham rivals as she bids for breakthrough Grade 1
'She was so impressive at Cheltenham' - Lossiemouth out to repeat Vauban feat
Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.