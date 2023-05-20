ITV Racing tips: one key runner from each of the seven races on ITV on Saturday



BetVictor Carnarvon Stakes, Listed, 6f

Aidan O'Brien has never won this Listed sprint but seeks to break that duck with Aesop's Fables under Ryan Moore. However, the standard is set by Godolphin's Noble Truth, who struggled with the step up to a mile in the 2,000 Guineas and should be much more dangerous back at this optimum trip.

SPOTLIGHT TIP:

Improving colt who won at Newmarket on 2,000 Guineas day, taking 6f record to 3-3

Shaquille 13:50 Newbury View Racecard



Aspall Cyder 1728 Handicap, 1m

Totnes has started her year in flying form and seeks her third win of 2023 in this 0-85 handicap. Race fitness may give her an edge against several first-time-out runners including Ceanna and Good Gracious, while Acotango's recent effort at Haydock should make him a danger.

SPOTLIGHT TIP:

Did well to win Lingfield AW handicap last time and she can continue to improve

Totnes 14:05 Newmarket View Racecard



Al Rayyan Stakes, Group 3, 1m4f

William Haggas seeks a hat-trick of wins in this race with Gaassee but Group 1 winners Bolshoi Ballet and Yibir set a high standard the five-year-old may not be able to match. The lightly raced Haskoy should not be discounted, with a 3lb mares' allowance and a first-time tongue-tie in her favour.

SPOTLIGHT TIP:

2nd past post in the St Leger on just third start, little more than six weeks after debut

Haskoy 14:25 Newbury View Racecard



Aspall Suffolk Draught Cyder Handicap, 6f

Expert Agent has climbed 17lb in the ratings this year after three wins but is not the only one on the hunt for a four-timer, with Quinault similarly in fine form. However, last year's winning trainer Clive Cox could disrupt the party with Eminency, who was an unlucky fourth last time.

SPOTLIGHT TIP:

Building up a solid bank of form, fine second over C&D last time; commands major respect

Washington Heights 14:40 Newmarket View Racecard



BetVictor London Gold Cup Heritage Handicap, 1m2f

Favourites have claimed the last two renewals of this competitive handicap and this year's contest could follow the trend as the King's Desert Hero seeks a winning start to his three-year-old campaign. He heads the market alongside Exoplanet, whose form was boosted by the success of Chesspiece at York on Thursday.

SPOTLIGHT TIP:

2yo win here and 2nd in hot 1m2f race here on return; can prove a force on handicap debut

Exoplanet 15:00 Newbury View Racecard



Aspall Premier Cru Handicap, 7f

Powerdress failed to shine in the 1,000 Guineas but could be better suited by this task as she makes her first start in handicap company. She will face a formidable Godolphin duo in Striking Star and Changing Colours, while Golden Passport is one to note on his first start since being gelded.

SPOTLIGHT TIP:

Has shaped as though this step up to 7f could prompt improvement; she's a possible

Havana By The Sea 15:15 Newmarket View Racecard



Al Shaqab Lockinge Stakes, Group 1, 1m

An established star and an up-and-coming talent clash in Newbury's feature contest which marks the first Group 1 test in Britain this year for horses aged four and above. Modern Games is a worthy favourite with four top-level victories to his name but the John and Thady Gosden-trained Laurel has shown marked progression and could be anything.

SPOTLIGHT TIP:

Very promising filly; commands respect, with 3lb allowance, on first start against males



Laurel 15:35 Newbury View Racecard

ITV7 tips and predictions

The ITV7 competition is back and is completely free to play, with a potential £50,000 up for grabs. Users will need a Sky Bet account to enter, so if you don't already have an account sign up using

Race 1, 2.05 NEWMARKET: TOTNES

Race 2, 2.25 NEWBURY: HASKOY

Race 3, 2.32 THIRSK: MID WINSTER

Race 4, 2.40 NEWMARKET: WASHINGTON HEIGHTS

Race 5, 3.00 NEWBURY: EXOPLANET

Race 6, 3.15 NEWMARKET: HAVANA BY THE SEA

Race 7, 3.35 NEWBURY: LAUREL

Read more:

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit to find out more.