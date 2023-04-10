ITV Racing tips: one key runner from each of the nine races on ITV4 on Monday



Donohue Marquees Juvenile Hurdle (Grade 2), 2m

The Willie Mullins-trained Blood Destiny makes his first start since finishing ninth in the Triumph Hurdle at Cheltenham last month. The course-and-distance winner holds leading claims ahead of stablemates Gust Of Wind and Tekao. Cougar and Sir Allen also have winning form that gives them a chance of upsetting Blood Destiny.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: Another chance is given to BLOOD DESTINY, who hadn't put a foot wrong before the wheels came off during the Triumph.



Blood Destiny 14:40 Fairyhouse View Racecard



Racing TV Fillies' Conditions Stakes, 1m

Charlie Appleby is represented by Dancing Goddess and Rainbow Sky, who both made winning starts to their careers at the track in November. The John and Thady Gosden-trained Running Lion chases a hat-trick, while last-time-out winner Ellexis and Rich also feature in the five-runner race.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: An interesting race in which RAINBOW SKY can get the better of her equally promising stablemate Dancing Goddess.



Rainbow Sky 14:55 Kempton (A.W) View Racecard



Fairyhouse Steel Handicap Hurdle, 2m5½f

Ottoman Style bids for a hat-trick following wins at Gowran Park and Down Royal. The JP McManus-owned Cadatharla brings good form into the race, as does Hubrisko, who makes his first appearance since finishing fourth to Hermes Allen in a Grade 2 at Cheltenham in November.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: There's probably still plenty more to come from Unanswered and Ottoman Style is on a roll but CADATHARLA is preferred.



Cadatharla 15:15 Fairyhouse View Racecard



Join Racing TV Now Conditions Stakes, 1m

Slipofthepen made an eyecatching debut victory over course and distance at the end of November and is the one to beat. Trained by John and Thady Gosden and sporting the royal silks, the three-year-old heads the betting ahead of Royal Rhyme, who also won on his debut. Legend Of Leros is stepping up in trip but has a win to his name already and is a potential contender.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: Legend Of Leros should be winning useful races this year but SLIPOFTHEPEN looked a smart operator here on his 2yo debut.



Slipofthepen 15:30 Kempton (A.W) View Racecard



Rathbarry & Glenview Studs Hurdle (Grade 2), 2m4f

Willie Mullins holds a strong hand in this six-runner contest with Asterion Forlonge and Monkfish. The latter is making his first start in 713 days, having won seven of his last eight appearances before that. Grade 2 winner Fil Dor, Beacon Edge, Master McShee and HMS Seahorse also feature.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: In common with two of these, BEACON EDGE bombed out in the Coral Cup but he's useful on his day and might be up to the task.



Beacon Edge 15:50 Fairyhouse View Racecard



Racing TV Rosebery Handicap, 1m3f

This wide-open contest has attracted a full field of 14 and the William Haggas-trained Pride Of Priory and Kevin Philippart de Foy's Max Mayhem sit at the top of the market. The former finished down the field on his last two starts but has plenty of wins next to his name and will be a threat. Simply Sondheim and Capital Theory also bring solid form into the race and have the ability to go well.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: Despite stall 13, SIMPLY SONDHEIM is selected to complete a quick C&D double under William Buick.



Simply Sondheim 16:05 Kempton (A.W) View Racecard



McInerney Properties Fairyhouse Chase (Grade 2), 2m4f

In another small field, it is Willie Mullins who has the obvious chances again with Easy Game, winner of six of his last seven outings, and Janidil. Ryanair Chase fourth French Dynamite is also prominent in the market.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: Going for three in a row in this, Easy Game is sure to be popular but a peak-form JANIDIL would beat him.



Janidil 16:20 Fairyhouse View Racecard



Racing TV Snowdrop Fillies' Stakes (Listed), 1m

Sun Chariot Stakes runner-up Laurel has a big chance to return to winning ways. She won over this course and distance in September and heads the market from Sound Angela and Life Of Dreams. The former won over seven furlongs at the track in 2021 and has registered victories in half of her six starts for Roger Varian.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: It would be disappointing if LAUREL cannot win this and win it well. Sound Angela can prove best of the rest.



Laurel 16:40 Kempton (A.W) View Racecard



BoyleSports Irish Grand National Chase, 3m5f

Grade 2 winner Thedevilscoachman holds strong claims and sits at the top of the betting ahead of Panda Boy and Kim Muir runner-up Stumptown. Angels Dawn, who beat the latter at Cheltenham, also features in the 30-runner field. Gordon Elliott saddles eight runners and Willie Mullins has three contenders headed by I Am Maximus.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: Thedevilscoachman is a worthy favourite but AMIRITE promises to be well served by the demands of this race.



Amirite 17:00 Fairyhouse View Racecard

ITV7 tips and predictions

The ITV7 competition is back and is completely free to play, with a potential £100,000 up for grabs. Users will need a Sky Bet account to enter, so if you don't already have an account sign up using

Race 1: Blood Destiny

Race 2: Cadatharla

Race 3: Beacon Edge

Race 4: Simply Sondheim

Race 5: Janidil

Race 6: Laurel

Race 7: Amirite

Read these next:

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit to find out more.