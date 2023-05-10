ITV Racing tips: one key runner from each of the five races on ITV4 on Wednesday



Caa Stellar Lily Agnes Conditions Stakes, 5f

Middleham Park Racing hold a strong hand with last-time-out winners Ziggy's Phoenix and Ziggy's Dream. The latter's trainer Alice Haynes is 3-6 with her two-year-old runners this season and could improve that 50 per cent record in the opener. Irish raider Parkside Boy and Balon D'Or, who represents Hugo Palmer who won this race in 2016, could build on their winning debuts.

SPOTLIGHT TIP:

Won going away on soft ground at Doncaster; very appealing if the surface is similar



Ziggy's Dream 13:30 Chester View Racecard



Tote £100K Guaranteed Placepot Every Day Handicap, 5f

Jer Batt has form figures of 121 since joining David and Nicola Barron and is able to compete off the same mark as when a comfortable winner of a Sunday Series apprentice handicap ten days ago. Democracy Dilemma recorded his first success over course and distance at this meeting last year and is partnered by Oisin Murphy for the first time as he bids to follow up last month's win at Thirsk.

SPOTLIGHT TIP:

Front-runs; useful 2yo; made all on soft on final start; better for reappearance; bold bid

Seantrabh 14:05 Chester View Racecard



Weatherbys Digital Solutions Cheshire Oaks (Listed), 1m3½f

Savethelastdance could provide Aidan O'Brien with a record eighth success in this Oaks trial if backing up her impressive Leopardstown success last time, when she beat subsequent winner Boogie Woogie. Ashtanga and Ermesinde are also interesting as they step up in trip and grade.

SPOTLIGHT TIP:

Form of Leopardstown success has been boosted; trainer has won this race seven times

Savethelastdance 14:40 Chester View Racecard



Boodles Chester Vase Stakes (Group 3), 1m4½f

Arrest was beaten a head in the Group 1 Criterium de Saint-Cloud when last seen and is favourite to provide John and Thady Gosden with a first winner in the Derby trial that headlines the opening day. Adelaide River has six lengths to find with Arrest on their last meeting in Paris, while Duke Of Oxford, who is 2-2 on the all-weather, has his first start on turf.

SPOTLIGHT TIP:

Good second in the Blue Riband Trial at Epsom on reappearance; should improve further



Hadrianus 15:15 Chester View Racecard



Camden Pale Handicap, 6f

Royal Dress won well at Doncaster last month and has Ryan Moore on board for her handicap debut. Kessaar Power has been upped 4lb for his latest success at Yarmouth and bids to complete a hat-trick while She's Centimental could go one better and bring up a four-time on her first start on turf.

SPOTLIGHT TIP:

Squeezed out at the start before running on encouragingly at Beverley; back to 6f here



Tasever 15:45 Chester View Racecard

ITV7 tips and predictions

The ITV7 competition is back and is completely free to play, with a potential £10,000 up for grabs. Users will need a Sky Bet account to enter, so if you don't already have an account sign up using

Race 1, 1.50 Newton Abbot: ABANDONED

Race 2, 2.05 Chester: SEANTRABH

Race 3, 2.15 Kelso: ROWDY RUSTLER

Race 4, 2.25 Newton Abbot: ABANDONED

Race 5, 2.40 Chester: SAVETHELASTDANCE

Race 6, 3.15 Chester: HADRIANUS

Race 7, 3.45 Chester: TASEVER

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit to find out more.