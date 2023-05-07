ITV Racing tips: one key runner from each of the five races live on ITV on Sunday
1.50 Newmarket
Howden Handicap, 1m6f
Plenty come into this needing to regain their winning spark, but HMS President ran a cracker on his first start for Alan King when second in the Rosebery Handicap and steps up in trip. 2020 St Leger runner-up Berkshire Rocco has been in good form on the all-weather, as has Irish raider Firstman. Cemhaan, last year's winner, is back for more.
SPOTLIGHT TIP: CEMHAAN
This race was one of three wins last year; has had wind surgery; stable in fine form
2.05 Hamilton
Patersons Of Greenoakhill Buttonhook Handicap, 1m5f
Postileo was a solid handicapper in 2021, but has not been seen for 562 days since beating Not So Sleepy at Doncaster that year. Charlie Johnston is double-handed with Pons Aelius and Dubai Leader, while Wickywickywheels and Haizoom are course-and-distance winners.
SPOTLIGHT TIP: ZIMMERMAN
Three wins last year and second on his Thirsk return; return to further is in his favour
2.25 Newmarket
Howden Pretty Polly Stakes (Listed), 1m2f
Godolphin, Charlie Appleby and William Buick struck in the Newmarket Stakes on Friday and are represented in this by Queen Of Fairies, who was an easy winner at Southwell on her debut. Appleby also saddles Joyful Act. Running Lion made it a hat-trick when winning at Kempton last time, while Floating Spirit is one of many to bring an unbeaten record into the race.
SPOTLIGHT TIP: SUMO SAM
12-1 from 22-1, made most in maiden here (7f, good) in October, rallying for narrow win
3.00 Newmarket
Howden Dahlia Stakes (Group 2), 1m1f
Group 1 winner Prosperous Voyage was narrowly touched off in the 1,000 Guineas last year and makes her seasonal comeback in this. It is no gimme however, as With The Moonlight heads a two-strong Godolphin team, completed by the Andre Fabre-trained Life In Motion. Al Husn has won her last four starts, including twice on the Rowley Mile, and is one of two runners for Shadwell.
SPOTLIGHT TIP: PROSPEROUS VOYAGE
Second in last year's 1,000 Guineas and won the Falmouth two starts later; leading claims
3.40 Newmarket
Qipco 1,000 Guineas Stakes (Group 1), 1m
Tahiyra stormed to Group 1 success over Meditate in last year's Moyglare Stud Stakes and they take each other on again, with the latter having since won at the Breeders' Cup. Mammas Girl was a brilliant winner of the Nell Gwyn Stakes at this track last month, while Remarquee was impressive in the Fred Darling, with trainer Ralph Beckett also saddling Group 1-winning juvenile Lezoo. Godolphin are triple-handed with Dream Of Love, Fairy Cross and Mawj.
SPOTLIGHT TIP: TAHIYRA
Hugely exciting filly who was impressive in both 2yo starts (Curragh Group 1 latest)
ITV7 tips and predictions
The ITV7 competition is back and is completely free to play, with a potential £10,000 up for grabs. Users will need a Sky Bet account to enter, so if you don't already have an account sign up using this link and take advantage of the free bet offer.
Race 1, 1.50 Newmarket: CEMHAAN
Race 2, 2.05 Hamilton: ZIMMERMAN
Race 3, 2.10 Salisbury: VOODOO RAY
Race 4, 2.25 Newmarket: SUMO SAM
Race 5, 2.40 Salisbury:(CANCELLED)
Race 6, 3.00 Newmarket: PROSPEROUS VOYAGE
Race 7, 3.40 Newmarket: TAHIYRA
Read Sunday's previews:
1.15 Newmarket: 'He looks the one to beat' - 2021 Derby hero Adayar returns in the rescheduled Gordon Richards Stakes
1.50 Newmarket: 'This has been the plan pretty much since he won last year' - Baker hoping for a repeat
3.00 Newmarket: 'She should be a big player even with her penalty' - who rates his filly's chances highly in the Dahlia?
3.40 Newmarket: 'The race is two weeks earlier than I'd have ideally liked' - Weld sounds note of caution over favourite Tahiyra
Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.