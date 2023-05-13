ITV Racing tips: one key runner from each of the eight races on ITV4 on Saturday



Peroni Nastro Azzurro Handicap, 1m4f

The form of High Fibre's close second at Newmarket last time has worked out well, with the third now rated 16lb higher, and he should go well if ready to roll after a 396-day break. Nathanael Greene and Sir Rumi are proven in conditions, while Savvy Knight comes into this following a good fourth at Kempton.

SPOTLIGHT TIP:

Likely to give his running under today's conditions if he's tuned up like he was last May

Ravens Ark 13:30 Ascot



Fitzdares Taking Bets Since 1882 Handicap, 7f

Winforglory went close when dropped to this trip last time and has the services of champion jockey William Buick. Gold Medal and Legal Reform arrive seeking hat-tricks, while last-time-out winner Otago and the consistent Prenup warrant respect.

SPOTLIGHT TIP:

Solid claims on recent 7f defeat at Chelmsford when hampered; regular hood left off

Winforglory 13:50 Lingfield (A.W)



Peroni Nastro Azzurro EBF Fillies' Handicap, 1m

A four-year-old has won this race eight times in the last nine runnings and Timeless Melody has the right profile. She gave weight to the field when going clear in good fashion on heavy ground at Leicester last time and looks open to more improvement. Mountain Song makes her first start on turf following a win at Southwell, while dual winner Julia Augusta is another worth noting on her seasonal reappearance.

SPOTLIGHT TIP:

Form of heavy-ground Leicester novice win boosted and opening mark look could be lenient

Timeless Melody 14:05 Ascot



Fitzdares Chartwell Fillies' Stakes, Group 3, 7f

Sandrine was campaigned in top-level company last season and could be a class above her rivals here. Her Group 2 Lennox Stakes win, where Sacred was back in fifth, is the standout piece of form on offer and she won her sole start on the all-weather. Queen Aminatu, who is 5-7 on artificial surfaces and has won both her starts at this track, should relish the return to the all-weather.

SPOTLIGHT TIP:

Class act who has an excellent first-time-out record and holds leading claims

Sacred 14:25 Lingfield (A.W)



Peroni Nastro Azzurro Victoria Cup, 7f

Eight of the last nine winners have been drawn 13 or higher, which slightly dampens the claims of Baradar in seven, despite his love for conditions and his good third in the Lincoln last time. Last year’s winner Vafortino is back for more, but is 6lb higher this time around, while Totally Charming ran well in the Irish Lincolnshire, will handle forecast conditions and connections have booked star apprentice Billy Loughnane who takes off a valuable 3lb.

SPOTLIGHT TIP:

Suited by drop to 7f at Newmarket last month, beating Vafortino; unexposed at this trip

Rebel Territory 14:40 Ascot



Fitzdares Oaks Trial Fillies' Stakes, Listed, 1m4f

Debut scorer Be Happy is the shortest-priced runner in the field for the Epsom Classic and is Aidan O'Brien's sole representative on the card. She finished third in Group 3 company on her reappearance last month. Bright Diamond placed in the Group 1 Fillies' Mile on her final start last season and holds solid claims if staying this longer distance, while Godolphin pair Eternal Hope and Sunset Point won their last starts when stepped up in trip.

SPOTLIGHT TIP:

1m May Hill third as a juvenile; marked improvement over this sort of trip would be no surprise

Perfect Prophet 15:00 Lingfield (A.W)



Pertemps Network Swinton Handicap Hurdle, 1m7½f

Brentford Hope is unbeaten in two starts since joining Harry Derham and returns to handicap company seeking a hat-trick. Byker, who was last seen finishing second at the Cheltenham Festival, and Nibiru head the Irish challenge, while Betfair Hurdle first and third, Aucunrisque and Teddy Blue, can't be ruled out in this wide-open handicap.

SPOTLIGHT TIP:

Strong claims with a repeat of his narrow defeat in the four-year-old handicap at Cheltenham.

Byker 15:15 Haydock



Fitzdares Lingfield Derby Trial Stakes, Listed, 1m4f

Military Order arrives on the improve having won his last two starts and looked very impressive when dismissing a small field at Newbury last month. He's a brother to Adayar, who was second in this in 2021 before winning at Epsom, and will likely go off a short price in his hat-trick bid. The royally owned Circle Of Fire, trained by last year's Derby-winning trainer Sir Michael Stoute, will likely need to improve on his Listed second, while Waipiro ran out a comfortable winner when upped to 1m2f last time and looks as though this longer trip will suit him even more.

SPOTLIGHT TIP:

25-1 novice win at Newmarket (1m2f, good) last month came with striking authority

Waipiro 15:35 Lingfield (A.W)

ITV7 tips and predictions

The ITV7 competition is back and is completely free to play, with a potential £10,000 up for grabs. Users will need a Sky Bet account to enter, so if you don't already have an account sign up using

Race 1, 1.50 Lingfield: WINFORGLORY

Race 2, 2.05 Ascot: TIMELESS MELODY

Race 3, 2.25 Lingfield: SACRED

Race 4, 2.40 Ascot: REBEL TERRITORY

Race 5, 3.00 Lingfield: PERFECT PROPHET

Race 6, 3.15 Haydock: BYKER

Race 7, 3.35 Lingfield: WAIPIRO

