ITV Racing tips: one key runner from each of the eight races on ITV4 on Friday

Newmarket Stakes (Listed Race), 1m2f

Salt Bay made a solid debut at Haydock for Ralph Beckett and holds obvious claims, while the Godolphin pair of Castle Way, who recorded a course-and-distance win last time out, and Victory Dance have both won two of their four starts and should not be ruled out. Circle Of Fire runs in the royal silks and would prove a popular winner on the eve of the King’s coronation.

SPOTLIGHT TIP:

Every chance and boxed on well when third of seven in Group 1 at Saint-Cloud (1m, heavy)

Salt Bay 13:15 Newmarket View Racecard



Juddmonte EBF Restricted Novice Stakes, 5f

The Amy Murphy-trained Dubai Hills has race fitness on his side having finished second of 15 at Chantilly on his debut. The £30,000 buy Relentless Warrior makes his first career start for the Andrew Balding yard, while Call Glory and the Eve Johnson Houghton pair of Bated Breeze and Ethandun are ones to consider.

SPOTLIGHT TIP:

Shaped well behind a good prospect at Bath two weeks ago; can do much better in time

Beenham 13:30 Goodwood View Racecard



bet365 Mile (Group 2), 1m

Irish 2,000 Guineas hero Native Trail makes his seasonal reappearance and goes straight in at the top of the market. He is one of two course-and-distance winners, with Mutasaabeq landing the Group 2 Joel Stakes on his most recent start. Light Infantry, Checkandchallenge and Imperial Fighter complete the field.

SPOTLIGHT TIP:

Champion 2yo in 2021; second in last year's 2,000 Guineas then won the Irish version

Native Trail 13:50 Newmarket View Racecard



British EBF 40th Anniversary Daisy Warwick Fillies' Stakes (Listed), 1m4f

Time Lock was an impressive winner at Newmarket in May and was unfortunate not to score twice afterwards, losing out by a neck at both Haydock and York. The Ralph Beckett-trained Thanks Monica brings form to the contest, as does Voodoo Queen. Luisa Casati was narrowly beaten in France last time out and should run well again.

SPOTLIGHT TIP:

Big step forward when third in France on her return (1m4f, very soft); still low mileage

Luisa Casati 14:05 Goodwood View Racecard



King Charles II Stakes (Listed), 6f

Charlie Appleby has a strong hand in this contest with Majestic Pride, who made his seasonal debut when winning over course and distance last month. The Richard Hannon-trained Shouldvebeenaring ran well to finish third in a valuable handicap on the Rowley Mile, while Iconic Moment and Arabian Storm are also prominent in the market.

SPOTLIGHT TIP:

Productive colt, mostly over 6f; latest effort (here) suggests he's worth a return to 7f

Shouldvebeenaring 14:25 Newmarket View Racecard



William Hill Pick Your Places Handicap, 5f

Reigning Profit has been a consistent performer for the Ruth Carr yard and made it back-to-back wins at Pontefract on Wednesday. Dream Composer and Prop Forward are in solid form for their respective stables, while the Ed Walker-trained Come From The Dark often goes well and should not be ruled out. Whenthedealinsdone could run another big race for Roger Teal.

SPOTLIGHT TIP:

C&D winner; looked good at Ascot last September; feasible mark if ready to go after a break

Whenthedealinsdone 14:35 Goodwood View Racecard



Nyetimber Handicap, 7f

The Charlie Johnston-trained The Gatekeeper arrives with three positive efforts behind him already this season, the latest when fourth of 11 in the Silver Arrow at Musselburgh. Course-and-distance winner Final Watch runs with Hollie Doyle in the saddle, while the veteran Accidental Agent is also one to consider.

SPOTLIGHT TIP:

Has form figures of 1124 at the Newmarket courses; promising reappearance; solid chance

Final Watch 15:00 Newmarket View Racecard



Jockey Club Stakes (Group 2), 1m4f

Group 3 winner West Wind Blows leads the market and has his first start since finishing third in a Group 2 at Longchamp in October. Hurricane Lane holds leading claims, but he will need to show more than when last of seven on his seasonal return in the John Porter at Newbury a fortnight ago. Stablemate Global Storm is a threat, while Outbox and Jewel In My Crown complete the line-up.

SPOTLIGHT TIP:

Won weak 1m4f Group 2 at Meydan in March; tried 2m next time; firmly in calculations

Global Storm 15:35 Newmarket View Racecard

ITV7 tips and predictions

The ITV7 competition is back and is completely free to play, with a potential £10,000 up for grabs.

Race 1: 1.30 Goodwood: BEENHAM

Race 2: 1.40 Musselburgh: VICTORY FLAGSHIP

Race 3: 2.05 Goodwood: LUISA CASATI

Race 4: 2.25 Newmarket: SHOULDVEBEENARING

Race 5: 2.35 Goodwood: WHENTHEDEALISDONE

Race 6: 3.00 Newmarket: FINAL WATCH

Race 7: 3.35 Newmarket: GLOBAL STORM

