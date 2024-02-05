'It's the right race for him' - key quotes and analysis for the feature handicap chase at Taunton

Today's Offers 8 All offers

For a seven-runner affair this is as tricky as it gets, with just four points separating the field on the first show.

Perhaps the most interesting element to proceedings is the fact Harry Cobden is riding the Evan Williams-trained Quoi De Neuf over Magic Saint for his boss Paul Nicholls, although we can hardly take the booking of man-of-the-moment 5lb claimer Freddie Gingell as a negative regarding his claims.

That Magic Saint steps up to 2m7f for the first time is an interesting move. His best performances on Racing Post Ratings have all been at trips around 2m and his intended return last month was over Wincanton’s sharp 1m7½f.

It is difficult to say whether he will stay and Quoi De Neuf’s best form has also been over far shorter – his 2m2f course success in 2021 remains a joint career-high on RPRs. Early signs from the recent Williams-Cobden alliance suggest it is one to keep onside, though, as they have enjoyed a winner from just three runners together.

Stormy Flight will presumably set the fractions under Rex Dingle and might benefit from an easy lead, but he is yet to win off a mark this high in 30 career starts.

The final mention goes to Neon Moon , for whom this might have been the long-term aim. Neon Moon hit the in-running basement low of 1.01 on Betfair when gunned down in the final strides in this last year after idling badly when well clear.

His three starts since bolting up off 2lb lower at Ludlow in October have been in higher grades and this represents a more suitable assignment.

Race analysis by Robbie Wilders

The going

It was good, good to soft in places on Monday lunchtime, although the word dead was used to describe some areas of the course. A dry and cloudy day formed part of the forecast with highs of 13C.

What they say

Olly Murphy, trainer of Sure Touch

He's stepping back up in trip and he'll like the nicer ground, while he's in good form. We're looking forward to it and he's ultra-consistent, so hopefully produces his running again. Dylan [Johnston] is a good lad to take some weight off his back. His claim is down to 5lb now so he's got to step up again, but he's got a bright future and is a big part of our team.

Jeremy Scott, trainer of Stormy Flight

He won a similar race at the track last year in similar conditions, so I think it's the right race for him, but it's very competitive. He's well and does tick a lot of boxes for this.

Evan Williams, trainer of Quoi De Neuf

On his very best form, he'd have a chance, but he ran badly last time, although he had run very well the time before that. It just depends what side of bed he gets out of.

Henry Daly, trainer of Bridge North

He needs to jump better than he has been doing. He's very frustrating because he schools really well at home, and I mean really well, but he hasn't got it together on the track yet. He still lacks experience, but hopefully we're getting there slowly.

Reporting by James Burn

