'It's the perfect place for us to make a return' - one-time Derby hope Passenger in action at Windsor

One-time Derby hope Passenger bids to get back on track as he makes his first appearance since disappointing in the Epsom Classic at Windsor on Saturday evening.

Passenger was supplemented at a cost of £85,000 for the Derby after dead-heating for third in the Dante, but the son of Ulysses beat only two of his 13 rivals at Epsom.

Passenger is the general 2-1 favourite to get back to winning ways in the Group 3 Weatherbys Global Stallions Winter Hill Stakes (6.50 ), a race his trainer Sir Michael Stoute has landed for the last two years with Solid Stone and Regal Reality.

Passenger, who scored by three lengths when making a successful debut in the Wood Ditton Maiden at Newmarket in April, drops back in trip after an 84-day layoff.

Alan Cooper, racing manager to owners the Niarchos Family, said: “The Derby didn’t go according to plan so Sir Michael gave him a nice rest and we’re back to the races now. It’s exciting because he’s an exciting horse.

“We thought that ten [furlongs] was the right thing to do. He showed in the Dante that that was a good trip for him. The form was advertised at York with Continuous.”

As well as Continuous, who shared third in the Dante with Passenger prior to his Great Voltigeur success on Wednesday, the form of that York Group 2 was franked by the fifth, Epictetus, landing a Group 3 at Glorious Goodwood.

Killybegs Warrior subsequently won a £100,000 handicap at Newmarket’s July meeting after finishing sixth on the Knavesmire while four horses ahead of Passenger in the Derby have won Group races since.

On his Epsom run, where he was 17 and a half lengths behind winner Auguste Rodin, Stoute’s assistant James Savage said: “I just think he didn’t get a very good pitch early, he was just doing a little bit too much on only his third run.

“You could say it didn’t look like he stayed in the Derby, hence why we’re starting back at ten [furlongs]. This is a race the boss likes to target and we’re looking forward to getting him back on the track.”

Among Passenger’s six opponents in the £60,000 contest are West Wind Blows , who was third behind Paddington in the Eclipse, recent Salisbury Listed scorer State Occasion and Royal Ascot winner Burdett Road .

“It’s a very warm renewal and it’ll really tell us what’s the next step as regards the trip and where we go after,” said Savage. “Regardless of the opposition it’s the perfect place for us to make a return.”

Youthful King: a first Group runner for trainer Luke Dace Credit: Warren Little

While Passenger is returning off the back of a Classic appearance, 66-1 outsider Youthful King is a landmark first runner in a Group race for trainer Luke Dace.

Youthful King is rated 21lb lower than Passenger and was last seen finishing third in a Shergar Cup handicap but is 3-3 at Windsor.

Dace said: “I’m totally outclassed but my horse loves this course. There’s no particular front-runner in the race apart from him so we’re going to take our chance. He owes us nothing this year.

“I’ve been there before, never this class of race, but in big handicaps and I’ve had the total outsider and the horse has gone and won. My horses are in good form and sometimes you’ve got to ask the question because you never know.”

