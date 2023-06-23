It's the Brits v the internationals in cracking Jubilee - but there is a serious complicating factor for the home team

The sprint track at Ascot is the world's course and distance.

It has been the main foreign excursion for Australia's best horses, including the legendary Black Caviar. It is where Wesley Ward rewrote the book on training early two-year-olds. Only once since Choisir's win in 2003 has the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes been a solely British and Irish affair (2020, the Covid year). In that time this one race has drawn runners from Australia, the US, France, Hong Kong, New Zealand, Japan, Germany, Spain, South Africa, Singapore and Bahrain.

Once again, this race is the most international across the whole of Royal Ascot. More than a third of the field – six of the 16 runners – are trained overseas.