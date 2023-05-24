'It's the best two-year-old race of the season so far - but mine should go very close'

The National Stakes is always one of the strongest two-year-old races run before Royal Ascot in Britain and helps to establish a pecking order for the speediest early season juveniles on the scene. With nine last-time-out winners in the line-up, we will learn plenty about how the relative formlines weigh up in a race that has unearthed five subsequent Group 1 winners in the past decade.

Blue Storm’s debut Newmarket success is an exceptional formline. The next four home have all won since, including reopposing third Hackman, and this colt scored eased down after drifting in the market before the off.

Dapper Valley’s Newbury triumph is also working out with recent victories for third home Matters Most, who bids to reverse the form, and the fourth. The success of Dapper Valley’s stablemate Love Billy Boy at Musselburgh lacks the same strength, but the pair represent Richard Hannon, whose juvenile newcomers always improve for their first run.

The formlines involving Elite Status and On Point are also murky with limited evidence to go on. However, there wasn't much fast ground to be found earlier this spring and the switch to a quick surface at Sandown opens the door for any of those juveniles to take a significant leap forward on their second outing.

The only horse proven on decent going is Karl Burke’s supposed second string World Of Darcy, who is ridden by Ryan Moore. World Of Darcy looked smart at Pontefract this month when accounting for a stablemate who landed a maiden next time.

It is usually advantageous to be positioned nearer the far-side rail on the straight track at Sandown and this son of Soldier’s Call is nicely berthed in stall three.

A wide berth in box ten could prove the undoing of Son Of Corballis for Irish trainer Kieran Cotter. However, Cotter's British ventures are always worth noting as he has saddled two winners and four places from ten runners, and Son Of Corballis produced a quality first effort at Tipperary last month when comfortably downing a short-priced favourite trained by Aidan O'Brien.

What they say

James Tate, trainer of Blue Storm

I haven't really got any negatives. He was working well before he won nicely and that's good for one of mine as they usually come on for their first run. The form couldn't have worked out any better and he's been working well at home. I'm glad I've got a nice horse going into it as it looks a very warm race.

Richard Hannon, trainer of Dapper Valley and Love Billy Boy

They're two nice two-year-olds who should come on for their first run. I was very happy with Dapper Valley's performance at Newbury and he'll improve for the better surface. We've always liked him and he should go very close. Love Billy Boy did it all well at Musselburgh and will come on a lot for that. He's got a great attitude and has the build and look of a nice two-year-old. It's an extremely tough race, the best two-year-old race of the season, and I imagine whoever wins will be favourite at Royal Ascot.

Hugo Palmer, trainer of Hackman

It looks a well-up-to-scratch running with as large a field as we've seen for a year or two. We've been very happy with our horse since Chester. It's not been long since then, but we haven't done a great deal with him. He's well drawn [in stall 1] and we're excited to see him run.

Ralph Beckett, trainer of Matters Most

He's in good form and we'll see whether he's cut out for Ascot or not. I thought he did it well last time and this track should suit him.

Alice Haynes, trainer of Shayekh

He's still learning on the job. He ran into a nice horse [Room Service] at Wetherby last time where he had a bad draw. He has an each-way squeak in a tough race.

