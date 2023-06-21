It's not your normal sort of Gold Cup - but it's undoubtedly a race to savour

As one might expect of a race founded 216 years ago, the Gold Cup is rather like a dependable old friend. Recent runnings have been far from bland but have tended not to shock, with fancied and familiar stayers beating rivals who largely fitted the same description. This year, however, we are presented with a different sort of Gold Cup.

For a start, there is no Stradivarius, a constant character in the last five runnings of Royal Ascot's showpiece event and consistently the maker of most headlines, either when winning or losing. Nor do we have his young conqueror from 12 months ago, with Kyprios having to twiddle thumbs on what should have been the day he defended his crown. Yet even without the old hand and young buck, we have a contest to savour, one that unusually presents us with a cast of contenders bringing any number of varied backstories.

It's hard to know where to start, in part because it's hard to know which of the 14 runners will be sent off at the head of the betting.