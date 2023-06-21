Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Previews
premium

It's not your normal sort of Gold Cup - but it's undoubtedly a race to savour

Eldar Eldarov -David Egan wins from Zechariah -Colin KeaneThe Queen's Vase (Group 2) Royal Ascot 15.6.2022©Mark Cranhamphoto.com
Eldar Eldarov (near side) won last year's Queen's Vase in a bobbing finishCredit: Mark Cranham (racingpost.com/photos)

As one might expect of a race founded 216 years ago, the Gold Cup is rather like a dependable old friend. Recent runnings have been far from bland but have tended not to shock, with fancied and familiar stayers beating rivals who largely fitted the same description. This year, however, we are presented with a different sort of Gold Cup.

For a start, there is no Stradivarius, a constant character in the last five runnings of Royal Ascot's showpiece event and consistently the maker of most headlines, either when winning or losing. Nor do we have his young conqueror from 12 months ago, with Kyprios having to twiddle thumbs on what should have been the day he defended his crown. Yet even without the old hand and young buck, we have a contest to savour, one that unusually presents us with a cast of contenders bringing any number of varied backstories.

It's hard to know where to start, in part because it's hard to know which of the 14 runners will be sent off at the head of the betting.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Lee MottersheadSenior writer
Published on 21 June 2023Last updated 18:47, 21 June 2023
icon
more inPreviews
more inPreviews