It's not a day for glamour, it's a day for grit and guts as we cherish our most courageous chasers

It is a Saturday for swooning over our staying chasers. An appreciation of our stamina-laden athletes who are still there long after the mother-in-law has left; the relentless revellers who get up to do the Macarena at the end of a wedding; the employees who never leave the office in daylight. It is the day when prizes are handed out for perseverance.

How fitting that at the end of a week in which the weights for the greatest staying chase of the lot were unveiled that three riveting staying chases should feature on the Saturday running order.

The most extreme test of all is up at Newcastle and we will probably know who has won the Supreme by the time it takes the field to complete four miles, one furlong and 56 yards on bottomless ground in the Betting.Bet Eider Chase (2.08) .