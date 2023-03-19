'It's likely he has plenty of improvement to come' - key quotes and analysis for Southwell feature

This race appears to revolve around the bottomweight White Rhino, an improving young hurdler with the potential to rate much higher than his current mark of 93.

Trained by the Cheltenham Festival-winning team of Oliver Greenall and Josh Guerriero, the Doyen gelding is unbeaten in two handicaps, having romped home by six lengths from Roger Rarebit over this course and distance last month before easily beating Pileup by seven lengths just seven days later at Wetherby.

His half-brother Toviere landed a novice handicap chase at Ascot for Oliver Sherwood in November 2017 off a mark of 124, and it is likely White Rhino has plenty of improvement to come.

Bertie Blue is arguably even less exposed than the likely favourite as he makes his handicap debut after two encouraging performances in maiden hurdles.

He finished a ten-length runner-up to the Paul Nicholls-trained hotpot Ioupy Collonges at Chepstow last time, who was later given a rating of 117.

Bertie Blue competes off 108 and, while it is difficult to argue he is thrown in, the six-year-old ought to be highly competitive.

Leading Theatre, one of two runners for Fergal O’Brien, has won four of his 11 races, but a 3lb rise for finishing second to Missed Tee at Hereford is not helpful.

Nonetheless, Ramo, who finished third that day and nine lengths behind Leading Theatre, gave the form a timely boost when making all to win at Plumpton last Monday.

Sarah Humphrey has struck gold with three of her last five runners so Jacks Touch, who hinted at ability from off the pace at Huntingdon last time, is surely worth more than just a cursory glance.

Analysis by Richard Birch

What they say

Fergal O’Brien, trainer of Surtitle and Leading Theatre

We’re happy with the pair of them. Surtitle ran better when third at Newbury last time and goes there with a good shout. So too does Leading Theatre, who is back from a break.

Charlie Longsdon, trainer of Glencassley

He’s had a year off after suffering a nasty cut so will come on for the run, but has been going nicely at home. This is very much a stepping stone to a chasing career, which we hope to start him off in when the new season begins.

Oliver Sherwood, trainer of Republican

It’s a £15,000 race, which is unheard of on a Monday, so fair play to Arena Racing Company. It was nice for him to get his head in front last time when we dropped him in trip and he would have a good each-way chance against some of the unexposed types.

Tom Bellamy, rider of Bertie Blue

It’s his first time in a handicap, so we’ll have to see where we are with him, but he’s a likeable horse who is still on a learning curve. It’s a tight race but he goes there with an each-way chance.

Kim Bailey, trainer of Pay The Pilot

He’s had many issues, including having the tear ducts removed from one eye, but hopefully he can step up on his comeback run at Hereford.

Martin Keighley, trainer of Pinnacle Peak

He hasn’t really transferred his hurdling form to fences, so we are back over the brush hurdles, which he has won twice over before. Hopefully the rain stays away as he wouldn’t want the ground too soft.

Oliver Greenall, joint-trainer of White Rhino

He’s done well for having a break and hopefully he can go again, although he’s up quite a bit in the handicap. Hopefully the ground stays as it is as he doesn’t want it too soft.

Reporting by David Milnes

