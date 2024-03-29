'It's heavy and that will suit' - Harry Fry optimistic as weather gods aid Metier's cause in Musselburgh feature

The rain might be a pain for holidaymakers over Easter weekend but Harry Fry is welcoming every drop that falls for the mud-loving Metier .

The Queen's Cup topweight won the Grade 1 Tolworth Novices' Hurdle on heavy ground in 2021 and it was soft when he struck in the Chester Cup under Saffie Osborne last year.

Last seen running over hurdles at Sandown this month, the eight-year-old was a half-length runner-up in the Queen's Cup 12 months ago, when the going was good to soft.

"He's in good form and I'm pleased to see Musselburgh has got the rain and the going is heavy, which will suit him down to the ground," said Fry.

"He was runner-up last year and is a bit higher in the weights, but Danny Tudhope, who rides because Saffie is out in Dubai, has won the last two runnings of this race and hopefully he can make it three on the trot.

"It's a valuable prize and he ran well in it last year before going on to win the Chester Cup, so we thought we'd tread a familiar path. We ran him at Longchamp in a Group 1 in October and it took him a while to get over it. We've built him up with a view to contesting these early-season handicaps on the Flat, while we've got his conditions, which we certainly have here."

Alan King, trainer of Tritonic

He's my first Flat runner at Musselburgh. He won over fences at Wincanton in November, before being slightly overfaced in a two-mile-five race on testing ground at Cheltenham, and seems in good order after a winter break. He has plenty of decent Flat form and is now 3lb lower in the handicap than when finishing third in the Ascot Stakes last summer.

Ed Bethell, trainer of Chillingham

The testing ground is in his favour and he seems to be training well, but mine have just been needing their first runs of the year. I imagine this race will bring him forward, but this is the right spot for him and hopefully he'll run well.

Iain Jardine, trainer of Manu Et Corde and Ravenscraig Castle

Manu Et Corde has got some lovely back form, including when he was second to Luxembourg in the Beresford Stakes as a two-year-old. He's been off with an issue but has done plenty of work and we think we've got him ready. He'll handle the ground all right. He's got a big engine and we think he retains his ability, so we're hoping for a nice run. Ravenscraig Castle has got loads of ability but the race wasn't run to suit last time and hopefully he gets a nice gallop to aim at. He's got a nice weight and goes on any sort of ground.

Lucinda Russell, trainer of Evaluation

The only problem is the ground. All his form has been on good, good to firm or even firmer, so it's going to be a totally different proposition for him. But he's been working well and we've had the race in mind for him.

