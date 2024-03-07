'It's desperation stakes' - Gary Moore throws the dice again as Goshen returns to fences at Exeter

The straight-talking Gary Moore admitted he is in the desperation stakes with Goshen, who lines up over fences again at Exeter.

Long blessed with plenty of talent, Goshen also has his quirks and was four years ago cantering all over his opposition in the Triumph Hurdle at Cheltenham, but unseated Moore's son Jamie in heartbreaking fashion at the last.

He has posted some classy displays over hurdles since, but his two chase starts last season did not go to plan and he was last seen finishing a well-beaten third in the Kingwell Hurdle three weeks ago.

Before that he had been beaten 21 and 15 lengths in the Long Walk and Fighting Fifth and Moore, who trains in West Sussex, said: "He's a very good jumper, but he's almost too careful over fences. The only reason I'm doing this is because it's a small field at a track where the fences are beautifully presented. It's going to be soft ground and I've never run him on proper soft ground over fences, while he has to go right-handed; everything is in his favour."

Owned by Steve Packham, the son of Authorized, who faces three rivals in Exeter's 2m1½f novice handicap chase, was a capable performer on the Flat and has registered three Grade 2 victories over hurdles, although he will always likely be remembered for that festival mishap.

"It's desperation stakes," Moore added. "But we've been on some journey with him and he's been an amazing horse. I don't think he ever got over what happened in the Triumph to be honest. It might sound stupid, but I was watching a replay of it the other day and you can see how badly hung up he was. I think that's why he's got this aversion to going left-handed.

"He looked a very good horse that day and he's done well since – don't get me wrong – but I don't think he's been the same. I think it left a scar on him somewhere. I'd take 100 horses like him every day, though, and I've been too long in the game not to get over what happened at Cheltenham, but I don't think Jamie has."

