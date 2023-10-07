'It's completely different to anything we have - to win here would be a dream' - Patrick Mullins relishing Velka Pardubicka ride

Record-breaking Irish jockey Patrick Mullins "can't wait" for his third crack at the daunting Velka Pardubicka in the Czech Republic on Sunday.

The 15-time champion amateur has won eight races at the Cheltenham Festival and numerous other big prizes but said it would be "hugely special" to become the first Irish rider to land the gruelling cross-country event.

He has failed to get round in two previous rides in the 4m2½f contest, which features 31 obstacles including the notorious Taxis ditch, but he has come in for the mount on last year's winner Mr Spex in place of the injured Lukas Matusky.

Mullins, who rode the 800th winner of his career last month, said: "I can't wait. It's a unique race and I find it very exciting, I like the variety, and it's a privilege to be riding last year's winner.

"I've ridden the last two years and not had any joy but I've ridden in other races and been second and third.

"It's completely different to anything we have in England or Ireland and to have a win here would be a dream. I don't think any Irish jockey has won, I know Ken Whelan was second on Risk Of Thunder, and it would be hugely special."

Patrick Mullins: "It's a unique race and I find it very exciting" Credit: Patrick McCann

Mullins' mount is experienced on the cross-country course at Pardubice and the jockey said: "Mr Spex won last year and was third the year before. I think his preparation this year hasn't been ideal, he's had one run and disappointed, but they seem happy with him now and he has to have a great chance again. It's very special to be part of it."

British jockey James Best , who has finished sixth and 11th in two previous rides, will be on last year's sixth Lombargini and said: "I'm really looking forward to it.

"I loved every minute of the two rides I had before. I grew up watching the Pardubicka and being in awe of it, thinking I'd love to have a go but believing the likelihood was near-on nil.

"I hope Lombargini has a little chance and to be thereabouts would be brilliant."

Irish trainer Peter Maher hopes for the best with Jet Fighter and Alpha Male , who each had a sighter in a 2m6f race over the course five weeks ago.

"It's something I've always wanted to do and we're sticking our toe in the water," he said. "They're good-jumping, galloping horses, one with a lot of experience and one who's young.

"We ran them last month and I don't know how they'll go but they'll improve a lot from that."

