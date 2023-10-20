'It's an exciting opportunity' - Seddon and Salvador Ziggy seek to enhance formidable Irish record in US National

Seddon and Salvador Ziggy will seek to emulate the Shark Hanlon-trained Hewick by claiming glory in the American Grand National (9.32pm) at Far Hills, New Jersey 0n Saturday.

The 2m5f hurdle race worth $250,000 has long been identified by trainer John McConnell as the target for Seddon, who enjoyed a remarkable campaign last season, landing four handicaps in a row, split between hurdles and fences and including successes at the Dublin Racing Festival, Cheltenham and Punchestown.

The ten-year-old warmed up for his international assignment with a run on the Flat at Killarney before being beaten just a neck by Winter Fog in a conditions hurdle at Galway last month under today's rider Ben Harvey.

McConnell said: "The trip and ground will suit him and he’ll jump any obstacle. You would hope he would be quick across them as they are kind of halfway between hurdles and fences so it looks a suitable race. The run at Galway was a lovely run. Ben was adamant the ground beat him but he ran a cracking race and pretty much up to his mark. It's an exciting opportunity."

Salvador Ziggy: has won three out of last four starts Credit: Patrick McCann

Gordon Elliott has already enjoyed success in America's biggest jump race when Jury Duty triumphed in 2018 under Robbie Power and he has another excellent chance in Salvador Ziggy. The seven-year-old has landed three of his last four starts since going over fences with the only defeat coming when a gallant second in last month's Kerry National off a mark of 150.

Salvador Ziggy has some high-quality form, finishing runner-up in last season's Pertemps Final at Cheltenham, and he also landed a novice hurdle at the Galway festival in 2022 over 2m5f on good ground so race conditions are unlikely to pose any issues. Jack Kennedy takes the ride.

Elliott and Kennedy will also combine for three chances on the undercard. Perth winner Kyogo will contest a 2m1f juvenile hurdle, while Calico will line up in a similar race for four-year-olds and Say Goodbye, who finished second to Magical Zoe at Gowran Park when last seen, will run in a mares' hurdle over 2m1f.

