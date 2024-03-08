'It's always been the plan to go here' - can Gary Moore strike again with progressive Kotmask?

By this stage of the season, the most exciting novice chasers with a handicap mark to exploit are being primed for their targets at the major spring festivals. Those competing in this race are, at best, being saved for big handicaps in the autumn.

Kotmask has been relentless in his progress this season, which has been just a little too steady to justify going to Cheltenham, Aintree or Ayr. Gary Moore would probably favour Sandown anyway.

Kotmask meets a reopposing rival from his last win at Plumpton. He is 3lb worse off with Scarface (6lb if you include Caoilin Quinn's 3lb claim) for a length and a quarter, but that does not tell the full story. The finish was fast that day, so Kotmask had little right to make the mistake he did at the last and still keep the runner-up at bay.

Having experience at Sandown could also be in Kotmask's favour. Scarface has not run here. Favourite Golden Son beat Heltenham at Kempton a fortnight ago. That form has been advertised since, but it was a fast finish at a very different track. This asks a different question of a horse who struggled to see out his races earlier in the season. The other Moore runner in the race, the free-going Invincible Nao , is one of a couple of front-runners so a sound gallop seems likely.

Moore aside, since this race got an upgrade Venetia Williams has been its main patron. She had ante-post favourite Martator, who was not declared, and instead relies on Heros . He bounced back to form when giving the likeable Eaton Collina a thorough workout at Wetherby last week. He is not as exciting as Kotmask or Golden Son, but he could once again play the role of keeping a more interesting sort honest.

Race analysis by Keith Melrose

Moore success at his home from home?

Gary Moore has a fine record at Sandown and has sent out more jumps winners here than at any other track outside his native Sussex.

Nor is it just about the numbers. He has won most of the big races here, starting with the now-defunct William Hill Handicap Hurdle at the start of the century and going on to land the Grade 1 Tingle Creek Chase, Celebration Chase and Henry VIII Novices' Chase.

This contest has been staged just six times yet Moore has taken it twice, as well as finishing third and fourth with his only other runners, and has a strong hand once again.

Gary Moore: hoping for his third win in this valuable handicap Credit: Edward Whitaker

Kotmask was an impressive winner over a shorter trip here in January and confirmed his effectiveness when following up over two miles and three and a half furlongs at Plumpton, making it three victories from his last four completed starts over fences.

Invincible Nao also comes here on the back of a win, having made all for a ready 14-length success at Fakenham last month.

Moore said: "It's always been the plan to go here after Kotmask won at Plumpton. I'm glad the top one stayed in to keep his weight down, I hope that gives him a reasonable chance. He's won here and was running well when he fell, the track suits him — he's a good jumper and you need that.

"I wouldn't quite know whether Invincible Nao is up to this class. He won well at Fakenham but he got it all his own way there and he's gone up 8lb, which I felt was harsh."

What they say

Paul Nicholls, trainer of Golden Son

The form of his last win at Kempton has worked out really well, with Dan Skelton's runner [Heltenham] going on to beat Kandoo Kid in a big race last week. We only went up 3lb, which I think was fair, and while it's a tough little race I think he's in good shape. When he went to Aintree in December the ground was that bad it just didn't happen and the next day he knocked himself. I needed him to come back to form and we think he's a nice horse.

Joe Tizzard, trainer of Scarface

It took him a couple of runs to get his confidence over fences but it's there now. He's been running well, the track will suit and he should be competitive off his mark. If he gets into a nice rhythm, he shouldn't be far away.

Dan Skelton, trainer of Mylesfromwicklow

He's held his form well this season and I just hope it's a little better ground on Saturday on the chase track. It's a really competitive race, as you'd expect for £50,000, but we thought we might as well chuck our hat into the ring.



Lucy Wadham, trainer of Terresita

She's in good form and we're looking forward to it, although it's a big ask. She loves jumping and she's moving forward over fences. She likes going right-handed and she's run well at Sandown over hurdles.

Reporting by David Carr

Read more Saturday previews. . .

Time-honoured festival appetiser a tasty dish in its own right - ask Paul Nicholls, Nigel Twiston-Davies and David Pipe

Imperial Cup-Cheltenham double attempt was once commonplace - could it be on the cards again this season?

'He's a big price but a fast-run race should suit him' - trainers on their Imperial Cup contenders

'I think 127 is a very fair mark for him' - can the EBF Final unlock another gem for the future?

Can Group 1 performer Shouldvebeenaring make a winning reappearance on his return to the all-weather?

'He's a horse I'm mad about' - key trainer quotes and analysis for the Listed chase at Gowran Park

Get your hands on the Cheltenham Ultimate Guide – your unbeatable companion for four days of festival magic – including tips, advice, expert analysis, an Upping The Ante special and an interview with Gordon Elliott, plus so much more. Out now in most good newsagents, or click here to buy online.