'It's about more than form' - Keith Melrose probes El Fabiolo's Champion Chase credentials
The increasing number of odds-on favourites at the Cheltenham Festival has become a point of general discussion. These are big debates, the sort that have the 'b' capitalised. Meanwhile, specific cases are often reduced to the yes/no question of whether the horse provides any value.
This is understandable. The difference between an evens chance and a 4-7 shot is much bigger philosophically than it is mathematically.
El Fabiolo is one of the shortest-priced favourites at the Cheltenham Festival, with 1-2 his general price after declarations were made on Monday. He could be the most under-discussed odds-on shot of the week, something owing to the ever-louder background hum of warm orders at Cheltenham. But then the Queen Mother Champion Chase has long been more susceptible than most races to an overwhelming favourite.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on 12 March 2024inPreviews
Last updated 18:00, 12 March 2024
- 'We're really enjoying the experience' - Padraig Butler saddles festival contender with first British runner
- 3.30 Cheltenham: 'He's better than his performance in last season's Arkle' - can Jonbon turn the tables on El Fabiolo?
- 2.10 Cheltenham: is stamina a chink in Fact To File's armour or will latest Willie Mullins hotpot justify the hype?
- 4.50 Cheltenham: 'He jumps and travels like the sort of horse you want for this' - insight and key quotes for the Grand Annual
- 1.30 Cheltenham: 'It was an easy decision to run Ballyburn here' - this year's talking horse bids to walk the walk in Gallagher Novices' Hurdle
- Paddy Power betting offer: get £40 in free bets for day two of the Cheltenham Festival
- Cheltenham Festival William Hill betting offer: bet £10 & get £75 in free bets for day two
- El Fabiolo 50-1 to win the Champion Chase on Wednesday: Paddy Power Cheltenham Festival free bets
- Extra places & best each-way terms for every race on Wednesday: Cheltenham Festival day two betting guide
- Grab £40 in free bets for Cheltenham day two with Sky Bet: festival betting offer
- 'We're really enjoying the experience' - Padraig Butler saddles festival contender with first British runner
- 3.30 Cheltenham: 'He's better than his performance in last season's Arkle' - can Jonbon turn the tables on El Fabiolo?
- 2.10 Cheltenham: is stamina a chink in Fact To File's armour or will latest Willie Mullins hotpot justify the hype?
- 4.50 Cheltenham: 'He jumps and travels like the sort of horse you want for this' - insight and key quotes for the Grand Annual
- 1.30 Cheltenham: 'It was an easy decision to run Ballyburn here' - this year's talking horse bids to walk the walk in Gallagher Novices' Hurdle
- Paddy Power betting offer: get £40 in free bets for day two of the Cheltenham Festival
- Cheltenham Festival William Hill betting offer: bet £10 & get £75 in free bets for day two
- El Fabiolo 50-1 to win the Champion Chase on Wednesday: Paddy Power Cheltenham Festival free bets
- Extra places & best each-way terms for every race on Wednesday: Cheltenham Festival day two betting guide
- Grab £40 in free bets for Cheltenham day two with Sky Bet: festival betting offer