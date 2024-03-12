Racing Post logo
Previewstomorrow
15:30 Cheltenham
premium

'It's about more than form' - Keith Melrose probes El Fabiolo's Champion Chase credentials

15:30 CheltenhamBetway Queen Mother Champion Chase (Grade 1) (GBB Race)
Chase Turf, Grade 1
Going:Heavy
Runners:8
Class:1
Distance:2m
ITV

The increasing number of odds-on favourites at the Cheltenham Festival has become a point of general discussion. These are big debates, the sort that have the 'b' capitalised. Meanwhile, specific cases are often reduced to the yes/no question of whether the horse provides any value.

This is understandable. The difference between an evens chance and a 4-7 shot is much bigger philosophically than it is mathematically.

El Fabiolo is one of the shortest-priced favourites at the Cheltenham Festival, with 1-2 his general price after declarations were made on Monday. He could be the most under-discussed odds-on shot of the week, something owing to the ever-louder background hum of warm orders at Cheltenham. But then the Queen Mother Champion Chase has long been more susceptible than most races to an overwhelming favourite.

Keith MelroseBetting editor

Published on 12 March 2024inPreviews

Last updated 18:00, 12 March 2024

iconCopy
15:30 Cheltenham Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase (Grade 1) (GBB Race)
Chase Turf, Grade 1
Going:Heavy
Runners:8
Class:1
Distance:2m
ITV
