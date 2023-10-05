'It's a track that works for us' - Harry Eustace hopes sole runner can boost impressive Chelmsford strike-rate

Harry Eustace is hoping his strong record at Chelmsford can help Midsummer Dance get off the mark in the 1m2f fillies’ handicap (7.00 ).

The Newmarket-based trainer saddled Musical Tribute to success at the Essex track last month and boasts a healthy 30 per cent strike-rate (3-10) with his runners in the past five years. He has also had a second and two fourth-place finishes in that period.

He said: “It’s a track that, for the right horses, works out well for us and hopefully it does again.”

Midsummer Dance joined the yard from John and Thady Gosden in May and although she’s yet to win any of her six starts, she has ran well in defeat on a number of occasions.

She finished fourth of 14 on the all-weather at Southwell on her third appearance for Eustace last month, and he believes Chelmsford will be a better fit for his three-year-old.

“I think the tempo of the race at Chelmsford will suit her better than it did at Southwell,” he said. “I’m not sure they quite went quick enough for her, whereas Chelmsford is a more honest gallop all the way and hopefully it suits.

“She seems in good order and she’s obviously been consistent all year. She’s taken a bit of time to come to herself, but on her breeding she might take to the surface. If she does then she should run another nice race.”

The daughter of Mendelssohn is a general 13-2 shot in the contest, with the John Butler-trained Measured Moments favourite.

Mountain Flower, Hey Lyla and last-time-out winner Valkyrian are all prominent in the betting for the 12-runner event.

Spotlight comment

Six-race maiden; has made the frame on all three runs since joining Harry Eustace, fourth of 14 at Southwell (1m3f) on latest; Kaiya Fraser claims a handy 5lb today; each-way claims

Midsummer Dance 19:00 Chelmsford (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Kaiya Fraser (5lb) Tnr: Harry Eustace

