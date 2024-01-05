It's a super Sunday with second Premier Raceday at Plumpton, evening all-weather at Wolverhampton and Grade 1 action at Naas

While racing on Saturday has been impacted by the rain, there are no concerns about tomorrow’s action which promises to provide intrigue and excitement across three venues.



Naas hosts the headline fixture with the classy duo Firefox and Ile Atlantique taking each other on in the Grade 1 Lawlor’s Of Naas Novices’ Hurdle .

The pair represent Ireland’s two dominant training operations of Willie Mullins and Gordon Elliott, who between them have won nine of the last ten runnings of the race with the likes of Envoi Allen, Next Destination and Bellshill. The one winner from outside of those two yards was Bob Olinger, who landed the contest on his way to success at the 2021 Cheltenham Festival for Henry de Bromhead.