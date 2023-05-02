'It's a stepping stone' - who is on trial for the Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot?

If you have to tell people that you are a trial for a race, you aren't. The Commonwealth Cup Trial, formerly registered as the Pavilion Stakes, is at least closer than most to proving an exception to that rule.

Plenty of good horses have passed through it and a couple of winners have placed at Royal Ascot. But only Eqtidaar, second in 2018, has gone from this race to win the Commonwealth Cup.

Four of these nine three-year-olds tackled a Group 1 last year, with varying degrees of success. Mischief Magic won the Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint. Bradsell, Trillium and Marbaan were all beaten by at least eight lengths. That is a fair old way in sprinting terms.

Bradsell at least had runaway winner Little Big Bear to contend with in the Phoenix Stakes. He was favourite that day, having won the Coventry over this course and distance the time before. That may still be the best single piece of form on offer.

Bradsell (left): an impressive winner of the Coventry Stakes last year Credit: Edward Whitaker

Commonwealth Cup types tend to be a little less precocious than Coventry winners. They often graduate into Group races in the autumn of their two-year-old season. Sometimes they only hit stride at three.

With that in mind, Cold Case and Desert Cop are worthy of consideration. Cold Case ran six times at two, but posted a higher Racing Post Rating every single time. He signed off with wins in Doncaster's valuable sales race and Redcar's Two Year Old Trophy. He was the most convincing winner of the latter since Limato, who won this race before finishing second in the Commonwealth Cup.

Desert Cop keeps exceeding expectations. Sent off at 22-1 on his debut in January, he has improved by the run and even drifted out to 11-1 when he won at Newcastle on Good Friday. He was still green that day yet beat a Listed-class rival handsomely. If the Commonwealth Cup Trial is to live up to its name, it is likely to rely on improvers like him.

Race analysis by Keith Melrose

What they say

Charlie Appleby, trainer of Mischief Magic

He's better suited to a bigger field and a sounder surface, but it's very much a starting point and hopefully a stepping stone to the Commonwealth Cup.

Richard Hannon, trainer of Trillium and Magical Sunset

Trillium is fast and has done well physically. Timmy Murphy has been riding her at home and he's got her nice and settled, which is key. This should take the fizz out of her. Magical Sunset looked like she didn't stay seven furlongs on soft ground at Newbury last time, but she'd won a Listed race at the same trip and track on heavy. I was disappointed but think the race developed away from her.

Archie Watson, trainer of Bradsell

I've been very happy with him this spring. This has always been the plan. It looks a strong race, but it's great to get him back and I hope he can have a good season.

Karl Burke, trainer of Cold Case

He's in great form. We had a little setback a month ago with a quarter crack and so whatever he does here he'll improve on. It looks a very hot renewal and he deserves to be in the race but I do think he'll have to run very well to win. Whatever he does at Ascot, he'll improve for the run.

Charlie Fellowes, trainer of Marbaan

When he won over seven at Salisbury he needed the line. In the Vintage at Goodwood he was ridden cold by Jamie Spencer and delivered late on a sharp seven. I think Ascot will suit, while it looks like the ground will be beautiful. It's a hot race, but we're a Group 2 winner. There's no reason he wouldn't improve at three, but he's taken time to come to himself. It's only the last few weeks he's started to pop. He did a lovely bit of work recently with Vadream and Jamie got off and said he was ready to go.

Reporting by James Burn

