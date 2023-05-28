'It's a high-quality race' - big challengers for France, Britain and Ireland in competitive Prix d'Ispahan

When you ride for as long as Frankie Dettori has, certain things can seem a long time in the past. The names Halling and Best Of The Bests feature on the honour roll of the Group 1 Prix d'Ispahan with Dettori's name next to them, but those victories were 27 and 21 years ago respectively.

Dettori was booked for Onesto's intended comeback in the Prix Ganay a month ago, but the Frankel colt's preference for a sound surface meant their debut in tandem was delayed until this Longchamp Group 1 date.

While Onesto has shown he stays a mile and a half, the finishing kick he has displayed over ten furlongs suggests he is capable of putting up a bold show over a trip just short of that.

Of greater concern to trainer Fabrice Chappet will be that last year's Grand Prix de Paris winner must concede the advantage of a prep run to all six rivals, in a year when first-time-up winners of Group 1s have been something of an endangered species.

Anmaat produced a fine display over a mile and a quarter of this Grande Piste on desperate ground at last year's Arc meeting to win the Prix Dollar – most of his previous form was on going much more akin to what he will experience here – and wasn't knocked about by Jim Crowley when runner-up to Adayar on his seasonal return at Newmarket.

Anmaat and Jim Crowley (striped hat) dig deep to hold off Junko in the Prix Dollar Credit: Edward Whitaker

Buckaroo returns to this sort of trip for the first time since being chinned by Piz Badile in the Ballysax Stakes last April. He made a pleasing winning comeback from a 319-day absence at Leopardstown last month when he got the better of Homeless Songs under Oisin Murphy, who keeps the ride.

Light Infantry backs up quickly after finishing three and a half lengths adrift of Modern Games in the Lockinge and is racing beyond a mile for the first time.

The chances of a home victory don't rest solely with Onesto. Facteur Cheval has been building steadily to a crack at Group 1 company and represents Jerome Reynier, who won this in 2021 with Skalleti, while the impeccably bred Erevann, who was beaten only half a length by Inspiral in last year's Prix Jacques le Marois, should come on plenty for his comeback third behind Tribalist and Facteur Cheval at Saint-Cloud.

Erevann is the only horse of the Aga Khan's other than Vadeni to be ridden this season by Christophe Soumillon, who is suspended and cedes the reins to Cristian Demuro.

Junko was sixth in the Dubai Turf before missing the Ganay with a temperature and on the raw figures needs to step forward.

What they say

Jean-Claude Rouget, trainer of Erevann

He worked well on Tuesday and is in something of the same boat as Vadeni. The Lockinge didn’t really appeal to me and I need to run him again ahead of the Queen Anne Stakes, if he is up to that test. He probably needs to be first or second in the Ispahan [to go to Ascot]. The trip won’t bother him and the reason he's running at this distance is because we have Vadeni for a mile and a quarter.

Fabrice Chappet, trainer of Onesto

The track was awful on the day of the Prix Ganay and I had no wish to run a good horse on that ground. He was pretty much ready for that race three weeks ago and so he’ll be at least as tuned up now. Ideally I would prefer 2,000 metres [a mile and a quarter] but he has a good turn of foot. He’s the only one who hasn’t run yet and this is not his main objective for the year. We’re delighted to have Frankie riding him.

David Simcock, trainer of Light Infantry

It's a quick return, which is a bit of a risk, but he seems to have come out of his last race well. Things didn't pan out quite as we'd have liked in the Lockinge but this is a tight field and we thought we'd take our chance. He's very laid back and nothing seems to faze him but it looks like a tough race. The soft ground certainly won't hinder him.

Joseph O'Brien: runs Buckaroo in the Prix d'Ispahan Credit: Caroline Norris (racingpost.com/photos)

Joseph O'Brien, trainer of Buckaroo

He's in good shape. He won nicely at Leopardstown and it seemed like a good renewal that day. He steps up to nine furlongs, which will suit him well, and hopefully he has a live each-way chance.

Owen Burrows, trainer of Anmaat

We had him entered in the Tattersalls Gold Cup but with Luxembourg, Bay Bridge and Vadeni running we thought we'd come here for his first try in Group 1 company. He's a course-and-distance winner, so it made sense to perhaps skip those horses for now and go back to France. He took an age to come to himself and, though he was beaten first time this year, it was a solid run. All being well, he'll be competitive.

Jerome Reynier, trainer of Facteur Cheval

It was always the plan to go to the Prix Edmond Blanc, then the Prix du Muguet and on to here if all went well. He really pleased us in the Muguet and finished off his race very well. It's a high-quality race but we won this with Skalleti off the back of two runs and it's definitely worth a try. The most important thing is there needs to be a true pace for him to run at. As long as they don't go too slowly he should produce his finish.

Andre Fabre, trainer of Junko

It's not an easy race for him because he needs further. He showed us in Dubai he needs further, but there aren't many options.

Read these next:





. Minimum deposit requirement. Free bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Minimum odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.