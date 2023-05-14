'It will be a big ask for him' - Mullins' Saint Sam faces tough assignment giving weight away in Grade 3 chase

Killarney stages a fiercely competitive Grade 3 Boylesports An Riocht Chase in which Saint Sam faces a tough task in his bid to land his first Graded victory over fences as he must give weight away to some talented performers, such as last season's Kerry National winner Busselton and Telmesomethinggirl.

After being predominantly campaigned over hurdles last season, Saint Sam completed a simple task when landing a conditions chase at Tramore last month at 2-11, but assistant trainer Patrick Mullins feels the son of Saint Des Saints has plenty on his plate this evening.

He said: "I’m not sure his rating reflects what he has achieved over fences but the trip, track and fences at Killarney should all suit him. It will be a big ask for him to give weight to some good horses. He’s not the biggest horse himself and I think summer fences will suit him better."

Busselton has been a model of consistency for Joseph O'Brien in recent seasons and receives 3lb from the topweight. It is hard to believe he is only six years of age given he has five victories to his name and numerous placed efforts in top-quality contests, most notably an excellent runner-up effort in last season's Galway Plate. He was pulled up when last seen in the Irish National but drops markedly in trip here and the heavy going at Fairyhouse would not have been to his liking.

Brendan Powell, assistant trainer to O'Brien, said: "He’s in good form. He travelled well in the National but just got tired. He’s back to two and a half miles here and this track might be a bit sharp for him."

Cian Collins' Effernock Fizz ran a cracker at Cheltenham last month when second behind Walk In Clover and showed a liking for this track last August when landing a valuable handicap hurdle.

Collins said: "She’s in great form and loves this track. She has a nice weight. It was a great run at Cheltenham as she had a lot of weight on her back and it was a quick turnaround after Plumpton."

Minx Tiara is another mare who looks competitive on form after two solid runner-up efforts at Cork and Gowran. She finished fourth in this last season and trainer David O'Brien is hopeful she can pick up her fair share of prize-money.

He said: "It’s a hot-looking race but she’s in great form so we’d be hoping she can run into a place. She ran a bit keen at Cork so hopefully she settles better. She was running a lovely race in this last year when fourth but made a mistake at the second-last and probably would have been placed only for that."

Gordon Elliott saddled the winner back in 2016 courtesy of Clarcam and relies on Fils D'Oudairies and Call Me Lyreen. Elliott said: "Both of ours are in good form. Better ground should suit Fils D'Oudairies."

