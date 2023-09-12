'It was such a relief - it’s been such an awful three years' - trainer bids to continue revival in form at Worcester

Jo Davis did not saddle a jumps winner for three seasons but the trainer ended a 1574-day spell on the cold list in style by landing successive races at Worcester a fortnight ago.

Democritus made a successful handicap debut to end the Swindon-based trainer’s barren run and the 18-1 winner was followed by stablemate Jolie Baie bolting up by 19 lengths in a mares’ maiden hurdle half an hour later.

Davis' last jumps winner had been It’s For Alan at Fontwell in May 2019 . However as a result of the Worcester double, Davis has been catapulted to the top of the hot trainers list as she returns to the track with her first runner since on Tuesday.

Claude Almighty is the outsider for the 2m4f novice handicap hurdle (3.00 ), but could outrun his odds. Davis’ upturn in fortune was also demonstrated by Boom Boom Pow’s all-weather success at Kempton in June , which was a first Flat winner for the trainer since 2012.

“It still hasn’t really sunk in,” said Davis. “It’s been such an awful three years. It’s always just been one foot in front of the other, one day at a time so to get back to that is a relief. It’s nice for the staff, the owners and lovely for the horses.

“It was such a relief having some horses that are capable of winning. We had new gallops that killed horses, broke other horses down then had to redo them. Then you have to learn how to use them, then the horses were useless and then you’d have to start again.

“I’ve learned my gallops now and I’ve got some nice babies to work with so things are quite nice this year.”

Spotlight comment

Low-level form thus far but always a chance that blinkers will trigger something now into handicaps.

Claude Almighty 15:00 Worcester View Racecard Jky: Tabitha Worsley (3lb) Tnr: Jo Davis

On the chances of Claude Almighty, who tackles handicap company for the first time off an opening mark of 84, Davis said: “I haven’t worked him out yet and he’s had some niggles that took a while to identify.

“He has got ability but it’s incredibly hard to get him to focus. I’ve stuck some blinkers on him just to help him.

“If he ran like I’ve seen and felt him work, he’ll run a massive race, but this is the horse that’ll trip you over in the parade ring because he’s gawping at everything. He’s got enough tow at home to say he can cope with 2m4f.”

