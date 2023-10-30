'It was always about going chasing with him' - analysis and quotes for a competitive handicap chase at Chepstow

Three chasing debutants contest this novice handicap and the early market is all about two of them: Hymac for Harry Fry and the Dan Skelton-trained The King Of Ryhope .

Hymac's opening mark is no gimme based on the Racing Post Ratings of his three starts under rules. He is yet to better an RPR of 119 and must defy a mark of 124, although fences are clearly this dual point runner-up's true calling.

We know a little more about the King Of Ryhope as he contested the Grade 2 Prestige Novices' Hurdle in February.

A well-supported 9-2 favourite that day, The King Of Ryhope saw out 3m½f perfectly well when third but fluffed his lines when dropped in trip to 2m5f at Kempton next time. The concern is if this sharper test catches him out.

Top Of The Bill is the final fencing newcomer and represents the in-form Nigel Twiston-Davies. However, there are similar doubts surrounding this intermediate distance as his best efforts as a hurdler came at trips around three miles.

The best-handicapped horse in the field judged on past efforts is undoubtedly Moonlighter and the veteran might have been missed in the betting. He is one from one over course and distance and can go well fresh as his form figures following breaks of 192 days or more read 3U2P2.

Those numbers hardly do Moonlighter justice either. The third-placed finish was his hurdling debut, the unseat came when he was two lengths clear three out on his chasing debut and the pulling up occurred in a red-hot 2021 Haldon Gold Cup off a 25lb higher mark. The two runner-up finishes were behind chucked-in pair Greaneteen and Midnight River in better races than this.

The going is good to soft, soft in places at Chepstow, with both bends moved in. Tuesday is expected to be a largely dry day with showers possible in the late afternoon.

Fergal O’Brien, trainer of Nothin To Ask

It’s his first run back for the season, so we just hope he has a clear round of jumping. We wouldn’t want too much more rain.

Tom Lacey, trainer of Nocte Volatus

He seems in good nick after his last run. He's the horse with all the chasing experience, so we'll be looking to put the others' jumping to the test and see what happens.

Evan Williams, trainer of Can You Call

He can be a bit hit and miss at times but he ended last year by winning a decent pot at Uttoxeter. He's a big old unit and I wanted to start him back over fences this season. I just thought it would be silly not to win a hurdle with him last season. He jumps well and I believe he can be competitive off his mark over fences.

Harry Fry, trainer of Hymac

He’s schooled really nicely at home and now we’re looking forward to seeing how he gets on over fences at the track. I’ve always thought of him as a chaser and hopefully he can kick on from the promise he’s shown. He was runner-up over hurdles on Welsh National day last year and we just could never get him quite right again, nothing major, but it was always about going chasing with him anyway, so we left him alone and hopefully now we can reap the rewards.

Robert Walford, trainer of Foxboro

Mine are generally needing their first run, but he’s very well and I’m sure he’ll shape up okay, though I’ll be surprised if he won.

