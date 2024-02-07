'It was a good effort behind Fact To File' - smart hurdlers Zanahiyr and Aspire Tower clash in hot beginners' chase

Today's Offers 8 All offers

Some smart horses have won this race, including Saldier and Gentleman De Mee in the last two years, and Zanahiyr is the headline act in another intriguing running.

A dual Grade 2 winner and placed multiple times in Grade 1 company, Zanahiyr made his debut over fences at Leopardstown in December and acquitted himself with plenty of credit.

While he was beaten 17 lengths into second, the subsequent exploits of those around him give the form a very robust look. The winner Fact To File was impressive last weekend despite Gaelic Warrior's mishap and is favourite for the Turners and the Brown Advisory at Cheltenham, while Minella Cocooner, who was 26 lengths behind Zanahiyr in third, won nicely on his next start at Navan.

Aspire Tower is the only horse who can rival Zanahiyr's Grade 1 form, given he was a top-level performer before more than two years on the sidelines. He has also landed Grade 2 honours twice and finished runner-up in the 2020 Triumph Hurdle and the Matheson Hurdle the following season.

He shaped well on his chase debut over a slightly longer trip at this track in November when third to subsequent Grade 1 winner Il Etait Temps with the reopposing Ho My Lord splitting them. He should be dangerous with natural improvement in this sphere after a decent effort at Punchestown over hurdles last time.

Cian Collins saddles Mighty Tom , who was an excellent second to Letsbeclearaboutit in Grade 3 company on his chase debut before he was beaten ten and a half lengths in third behind Homme Public in a Grade 2 at Cheltenham. Those two runs came just 12 days apart and he has been freshened up since. He is certainly one to consider.

Ho My Lord might appreciate better ground but he was disappointing at Gowran Park last time, while the Noel Meade-trained Pinkerton looks an improver and is another one who could benefit from drying conditions.

What they say

Cian Collins, trainer of Mighty Tom

It's a bit of a drop in class given he's been running in Graded company and this is a beginners' chase, but there are a few very good horses in there. He seems in good form since Cheltenham and we're hoping he can give a good account of himself.

Noel Meade, trainer of Pinkerton

It looks a very strong race. He finished well when third at Fairyhouse on his last start and we're hoping for a good run. He probably wouldn't want it very heavy but he goes on most grounds.

Gordon Elliott, trainer of Zanahiyr

He's in good form and it was a good effort on chase debut at Leopardstown the last day behind Fact To File. We're going to Thurles to try to get some better ground for him, so hopefully he enjoys it and runs a good race.

