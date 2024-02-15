'It looks winnable' - Sandy Thomson bids for more local success with course specialist Empire Steel

Today's Offers 8 All offers

When many people think of Kelso they also think of Sandy Thomson because the local trainer has saddled more than double the number of winners at this course than at other tracks in Britain in the last five seasons. His 33 victories have come at a 20 per cent strike-rate, with another 24 finishing second.

Three of his Kelso wins have been achieved by Empire Steel, who has course form figures of 11213, and the ten-year-old has now dropped to a mark 3lb lower than when third to Elvis Mail and Highland Hunter on his seasonal reappearance at the track in October.

He remains 3lb higher than when winning this race two years ago, but comes here following a good second behind the improving Fontaine Collonges at Wetherby last time and has had a wind operation since. Thomson is 16 per cent with runners having their first run after surgery.

Donald McCain matches Thomson’s 20 per cent strike-rate at the track and appears to have strong claims with Richmond Lake, who finished a 24-length ninth in the Great Yorkshire Chase at Doncaster on good ground last time, but will appreciate returning to a soft surface.

The McCain stable hasn’t been firing in winners this month, but Richmond Lake may find the return to this shorter distance a plus, too, as he didn’t look to see out three miles last time.

Course specialists Ned Tanner and Nells Son are the other two with chances. Ned Tanner is 3-7 at Kelso and Nells Son 2-3, but both will run off higher marks than for their last wins here.

Mick Meagher, racing manager to Hemmings Racing, owners of Richmond Lake

He's been in good form except for last time at Doncaster, where he made a mistake early on and things never really went right for him after that – he never got back into it. He has plenty of weight here and they're all decent horses but he's won these sorts of races before and we're hopeful.

Sandy Thomson, trainer of Empire Steel

He's well and he seems to be a lot easier to train this season. He's had a wind operation since his last run, although we won't know if it's worked until tomorrow. He's run two good races this season, bumping into a very well-handicapped horse of Venetia Williams' at Wetherby last time. It wasn't as good a race when he won this two years ago but it looks winnable.

Nicky Richards, trainer of Nells Son

We're upping him in trip as he's starting to look like he wants two and a half miles. He seems very well but I hope they don't catch a load of rain.

Phil Kirby, trainer of Whoshotthesheriff

He'd a long time off with a problem and probably needed it a bit more than I thought last time. I hope the ground doesn't get too soft and he should be a bit further forward with a run under his belt.

Nick Alexander, trainer Ned Tanner

It's very much a step up in class for him but he's got a lovely low weight. He won on the card last year and I hope he can run well. He got a bit stuck in very holding ground at Haydock last time but he still ran well there, he just got tired. I'd prefer the ground not to get heavy. He's a pound out of the handicap but he runs off the same mark as at Haydock.

Reporting by David Carr



