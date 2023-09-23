'It looks an open race' - Godolphin field two as they go for record win in German Group 1

Godolphin have two chances of landing a record fifth success in the Preis von Europa at Cologne on Sunday.

Frankie Dettori won the Group 1 contest on Kutub (2001), Mamool (2003) and Campanologist (2011) for the owners, whose colours were worn by William Buick when he was successful on Rebel's Romance last year.

Another victory for Godolphin would help them surpass Voskhod Stud, who took the Group 1 contest with Anilin (1965, 1966, 1967) and Aden (1978).

Rebel's Romance's trainer Charlie Appleby hopes to triumph again with the well-travelled Siskany , a supplementary entry who is a winner in three different countries and finished third in the Grosser Preis von Bayern last autumn on his only previous visit to Germany.

A Listed winner at Newmarket this time last year, the five-year-old won a Group 3 at Meydan in February and was described as "a pleasure to ride" by Buick after landing the Grade 2 Belmont Gold Cup over 2m in June.

“We are dropping back in trip from the two miles of the Belmont Gold Cup but we have seen Siskany run to a decent level over a mile and a half," Appleby said.

"It looks an open race, which is why we decided to supplement, and he goes there in great shape.”

Saeed bin Suroor, who trained Godolphin's first three Preis von Europa winners, steps Live Your Dream up from handicap company.

The six-year-old landed a £100,000 1m6f event at Newmarket's July meeting for the second time in three seasons and finished third under top weight in the Ebor at York last month.

Live Your Dream: steps up in class Credit: Mark Cranham

“Live Your Dream ran a good race in the Ebor and we decided to give him a chance in a Group 1 over a mile and a half to see how he gets on," Bin Suroor said. "Conditions out in Germany should suit and he has been going well at home.”

Jessica Harrington has booked Hollie Doyle for Trevaunance , who steps up in trip after finishing third in the Group 2 Blandford Stakes over 1m2f at the Curragh a fortnight ago.

Thore Hammer Hansen rides dual Group 2 winner Assistent for German trainer Henk Grewe, who also runs Grosser Preis von Berlin second Sisfahan.

Grewe has won this race twice in the last five years and also had Sisfahan finish third behind subsequent Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe winner Alpinista in 2021.

Now read these...

'This has been the plan since the Galway Hurdle' - all you need to know about the €600,000 Irish Cesarewitch

'She has a nice each-way chance' - get the lowdown on the Weld Park Stakes at the Curragh

'He's finally going to get his ground' - key pointers and trainer quotes for the Group 3 Renaissance Stakes

Do you want £400+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.