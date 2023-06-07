'It looks a nice race' - Kerkiyra, Salt Lake City and Moon De Vega in fascinating Glencairn clash

Johnny Murtagh rode Takar to victory in the Listed Gleincairn Stakes back in 2012 for trainer John Oxx and he will now seek to repeat the feat as a trainer in this year's running with the Aga Khan-owned filly Kerkiyra.

The four-year-old was in rude health last season, never finishing out of the first three in five starts and landing two handicaps, most notably the fiercely competitive Northfields Handicap at the Curragh last September off a mark of 88.

The daughter of Siyouni made a promising return to action in March when a staying-on third in the Group 3 Park Express Stakes, having been short of room at the two-furlong pole, and she looks poised to play a big part here in search of a deserved first win at the track having filled the runner-up spot three times.

Aidan O'Brien saddles the returning Salt Lake City, who hasn't been seen since finishing fifth in the Group 1 Vertem Futurity at Doncaster last October, beaten nine and a quarter lengths by Derby winner Auguste Rodin on heavy ground.

The son of Galileo was previously a smart winner of a Navan maiden, which has produced Group performers such as Up And Under and Londoner, and finished runner-up to Al Riffa on debut at the Curragh on good ground.

Moon De Vega looked a very promising recruit for the Paddy Twomey stable when she careered away by three and three quarter lengths in a conditions race at Gowran last month on her first start for the stable.

That looked quite a useful contest given the runner-up won a strong-looking maiden at Naas the time before and there was another six and a half lengths back to the third.

Joseph O'Brien landed this contest back in 2021 and he runs Vega Magnifico, who has performed credibly in handicaps off 95 the last twice, while the 2016 winning trainer Dermot Weld relies on Giladah, who landed three handicaps last season and has form figures of 112 at the track.

Joseph O'Brien: bids to win the race again Credit: Caroline Norris (racingpost.com/photos)

Andy Slattery's Flame Of Eire won four races on the bounce last season and stayed on well into ninth in a premier handicap at the Curragh two weeks ago having been short of room at a crucial stage, while Believeinmiracles will need to come on markedly for her reappearance at Gowran last month to land a blow for the Willie McCreery team.

What they say

Joseph O'Brien, trainer of Vega Magnifico

He ran a good race at the Curragh after meeting a bit of traffic in running. He's come out of that race well and we're hoping for a good run here.

Andy Slattery, trainer of Flame Of Eire

She ran a cracker at the Curragh. She was a bit slow away from stall one and was probably finishing best of all. The mile and a furlong on nice ground will suit her and you'd be hoping she would be thereabouts.

Johnny Murtagh, trainer of Kerkiyra

She's in good form at home and is very consistent. It was a good run at the Curragh and she goes through the soft ground, but it was very heavy that day. We've freshened her up since and it looks a nice race for her.

Aidan O'Brien, trainer of Salt Lake City

He's just ready to start back now and will improve plenty for the run, I would imagine. We'll get him started here and see where we go. He ran well at Doncaster and we think better ground will suit him.

