'It looked like a race to get him back on track' - 2022 Ballymore winner Sir Gerhard back over hurdles at Punchestown

Punchestown plays host to an absorbing event with three Cheltenham Festival winners in the line-up for the 2m3f conditions hurdle.

Perhaps the most intriguing contender is the Willie Mullins-trained Sir Gerhard , who reverts to hurdles after plying his trade over fences on his last five starts. His chasing career has been far from disastrous considering he finished runner-up at Grade 1 level at Fairyhouse last season, but he never quite looked like reaching the level he did over hurdles and connections have decided to change strategy after his jumping frailties proved his downfall when he came down at the penultimate fence at Naas last month.

He was far from finished at the time and the winner Dinoblue went on to claim Grade 1 honours this week, so it is clear Sir Gerhard retains the formidable engine that saw him run out a devastating winner of the Ballymore Novices' Hurdle the season before last.

Ashdale Bob makes his return for Jessica Harrington and has some top-class form to his name despite being winless since April 2021. His standout performance last season came at Leopardstown when he was beaten three lengths into second by Home By The Lee at Grade 1 level and testing conditions would help bring out his stamina.

Henry de Bromhead relies on Aspire Tower , who was off for two and a half years before finishing third at Thurles on his return in October. He came forward from that run when third on his debut over fences in a strong beginners' chase at Thurles over 2m2½f and this looks an ideal trip for him back over hurdles.

Heavy ground would play to the strengths of the Noel Meade-trained Thedevilscoachman , who is a Grade 2 winner over hurdles. He is another reverting from chasing and is entitled to come on plenty for his seventh place over fences at Navan last month given that was his first run since April.

Meade also saddles the 2021 Boodles Juvenile Handicap Hurdle winner Jeff Kidder , who would prefer the ground to dry out, while Gavin Cromwell runs the same year's Albert Bartlett winner in Vanillier , who is likely to find this trip on the sharp side.

What they say

Jessica Harrington, trainer of Ashdale Bob

It's good to get him back in action and we thought this was a nice conditions race for him. He seems to be in good form and has been unlucky not to get his head in front in some very good races over the last few years.

Noel Meade, trainer of Jeff Kidder and Thedevilscoachman

We were a bit disappointed with Thedevilscoachman in the Troytown. He ran into a faller at the first and it gave him a fright and he then started giving his fences too much air. We thought running him back over hurdles might give him his confidence back. He's schooling well over hurdles at home and he likes soft ground. Jeff Kidder is in very good form but won't want the ground too heavy.

Willie Mullins, trainer of Sir Gerhard

He's in good form. We've decided to go down the hurdles route just now as it looked like a race that would suit him to get him back on track after his fall. It might build his confidence. Maybe we'll stay over hurdles with him, I don't know. We'll see how he gets on here before looking any further ahead.

